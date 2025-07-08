Getting to Know… SQUIB.

SQUIB. is a Los Angeles–based production company rooted in the belief that great storytelling doesn’t just light up the screen; it ignites a sparkle in people. Specialising in commercials, branded content and original narrative work, SQUIB. brings cinematic craft and emotional intelligence to everything they create.

Known for their thoughtful approach and spirited energy, the SQUIB. team blends sharp visual storytelling with a collaborative, people-first process. Every project is treated like it matters, because to them, it does. With a roster of visionary directors and a passion for stories that resonate, SQUIB. delivers work that’s artfully made, deeply human, and just the right amount of unexpected.

Founder and EP Taraneh Golozar sits down with LBB to discuss the origins of SQUIB. and their upcoming feature projects…





LBB> Tell us a bit about SQUIB. – when did you form and why?

Taraneh> SQUIB. officially launched on paper in 2022, but honestly, it had been living in our heads and hearts long before that. We started out in production services, helping bring other people’s visions to life with care, precision, and a whole lot of hustle. But quickly, we realised we had more to offer than just execution. We began stepping in earlier, partnering creatively.

Sometimes leading, sometimes supporting, but always focused on making the work stronger.

These days, whether we are helping shape the idea from day one or jumping in to bring someone else’s concept over the finish line, the mission stays the same: Do the work with care, keep the process human, and bring bold stories to life in a way that feels honest.





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Taraneh> A squib is a small explosive used in films to simulate an impact or explosion. Small but mighty… and that is us! We are small by design, hands-on by choice, and proud to be part of a creative community that still believes in the power of a good idea and a great team.

And the period? That is our signature and it says exactly what it needs to: Enough said. SQUIB. is about doing the work with intention, making it count, and leaving a mark.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions relating to your specific field?

Taraneh> At its core, production is an act of care. The quiet, steady kind you feel in the way a set runs, in how people are treated, and in how a creative vision is protected from start to finish.

It is not just about juggling schedules or putting out fires. It is about setting the tone, creating a safe space for collaboration, and making sure the work feels just as intentional behind the scenes as it does on screen.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Taraneh> What we are proudest of isn’t just one project but how our team shows up when it matters most. The high-pressure days, the impossible timelines, the shoots where everything could have fallen apart but didn’t, those are the moments that reveal who we are. Time and again, we’ve seen our people rise with grace, grit and heart. That’s the kind of work that sticks with you.

Every project teaches us something, and we’re grateful for the range of work we get to be part of. But the ones that stay with us, the ones that shape who we are, tend to be the ones that are braver, a little messier, and a whole lot more human. Whether it’s a short, an intimate doc, or a narrative with something to say, we’re proud to put our weight behind work that means something.

If it lingers, if it lands, if it lives beyond the scroll, then we’ve done what we came to do.





LBB> What are some upcoming projects our readers need to keep an eye out for?

Taraneh> We have a few things cooking that we are truly excited about. One is a cosmetic campaign where we are flipping the usual script. Instead of going product-first, we are leaning into the story behind the brand and the why behind the glow. It is about building connection, not just showcasing packaging, and we are proud to help steer things in that direction.

We are also developing two feature projects that are close to the heart. One in particular centres on the experience of those who care for loved ones with mental illness, an angle that does not get nearly enough attention.





LBB> Looking beyond LBB, what socials can we check SQUIB. out on?

Taraneh> You can find us on Instagram at @squib.tv, where we share behind-the-scenes moments, creative sparks, and the people who make it all happen.

For updates, thought pieces, and a little more shop talk, you can find us on LinkedIn. And of course, our home base is squib.tv where it all lives, breathes, and occasionally explodes in the best way.