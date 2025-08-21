Getting To Know… Our Own Brand

Our Own Brand is a social-first creative agency powering global brands with strategy, content and culture. It is independent, plugged-in and built for what’s next, creating trends, turning heads and delivering scroll-stopping work that actually moves the needle.

Our Own Brand’s co-founder Sarah Fulford-Williams spoke to LBB about starting the company with her husband, why agencies need to start embracing AI and the agency’s upcoming Halloween collab campaign…





LBB> Tell us a bit about Our Own Brand – when did you form and why?

Sarah> My co-founder (and husband) Rich and I started OOB in 2018. My background was brand and marketing, he was a designer/developer. We’d been freelancing on projects with creative friends and colleagues for years and decided to create a space where we could come together and do this properly. Things took off from there!





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Sarah> We wanted to start our own brand, and the name stuck. Sometimes simple is best.





LBB> Which campaigns epitomise what you do as a company?

Sarah> One of our latest campaigns, ‘Life is Better in Knickerbox’, created for (unsurprisingly) Knickerbox. As a female-founded, predominantly female team, this was a campaign the whole team rallied behind, because women need an ally..

The goal was to reposition Knickerbox as a brand for women, by women - one that acknowledges the realities of womanhood and starts conversations around the issues that matter.

It was hugely successful and resonated amazingly with both the industry and customers alike. We got to bear witness to some amazing stories as a result. It’s been shortlisted for multiple awards this year too.





LBB> Give us a fun fact about your company!

Sarah> We were almost called ‘The Cwtch’ (because I’m from Wales), but were steered away from the name because it sounded too much like ‘The Ladybits’.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions about your industry?

Sarah> Brands and agencies need to learn how to work with AI, not use it to replace their creativity. It’s a creative accelerant - it makes ideas faster, content sharper and activations more participatory. But it can’t replace the intuition, humour and cultural awareness that make great content and campaigns cut through.

AI won’t replace agencies, but agencies that utilise AI could replace the agencies that don’t.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Sarah> Our brand personality and our growth. There’s genuinely no one like us - and I know we all hear it all of the time. We’re a mighty, fiercely independent team and it’s been amazing to take OOB from strength to strength - we’re only just getting started.





LBB> What are some upcoming projects our readers should keep an eye on?

Sarah> We’ve got a huge Halloween collab campaign coming up that’s going to deliver creators, culture and chaos for two of the world’s most exciting brands right now.

We’ll also be announcing a series of massive wins in the coming month - three incredible new social partners we can’t wait to shout from the rooftops about! I will also be speaking at The Drum Live on September 25th about all things influencers. Say hey!





LBB> Where can we check out Our Own Brand online?

Sarah> You can head to our website

Follow us on Instagram

And TikTok