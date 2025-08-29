Getting To Know... Light Film

Light Film International boasts 20 years of experience in delivering high-end services, supported by a skilled team that includes Emmy Award winners.

With their production house CGI studio, Visual Bounty Hunters, which is part of the company but operates as a separate entity, they offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for all your shooting and post-production needs. Services include casting, location scouting, booking, equipment rental, planning, budgeting, security, permits, and top-grade animation to enhance your project.

What sets LIght Film apart is an ability to transform creative visions into reality. Their expertise spans Croatia, Serbia, Hungary, Slovenia, and Georgia, granting access to a diverse array of locations—from stunning beaches and vibrant cityscapes to charming rural areas, majestic mountains, and even deserts—all within a few hours' reach.





LBB> Tell us a bit about Light Film – when did you form and why?

Hrvoje> Light Film was founded with a clear vision: to bring the world’s most exciting productions to some of Europe’s most diverse and stunning locations. Based in Croatia, with offices across Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, and Georgia, our team has spent years perfecting the art of high-end video production—offering seamless, high-quality services that go far beyond just beautiful locations.

But we didn’t stop there. As the industry evolved, so did we. Today, Light Film is more than just a production company—we’ve expanded into game development and VR experiences, creating cutting-edge digital content alongside traditional film and commercial projects. Whether we’re scouting the perfect real-world backdrop for a commercial or developing immersive virtual worlds for interactive media, our team is at the forefront of storytelling innovation.

And our work speaks for itself. We are a two-time Emmy Award-winning team, a recognition of our dedication to quality, creativity, and technical excellence. These prestigious wins highlight our ability to deliver world-class productions that captivate audiences across different formats and platforms.

Why should you care about us? Because we don’t just provide locations—we provide a complete creative experience. Our deep knowledge of the regions we work in, combined with our expertise in production, game development, and VR, allows us to offer unparalleled flexibility, streamlined budgets, and groundbreaking storytelling opportunities. Whether you’re making a commercial, TV show, feature film, video game, or VR project, we’ve got the team, the technology, and the vision to bring your ideas to life.





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Hrvoje> The name "Light Film" reflects our ethos—clear, simple, and effective. Just like light is essential in filmmaking, we want to provide the light that guides productions through all stages of production, from pre-planning to wrapping up on set. We believe in keeping things transparent and making it as easy as possible for our clients to work with us.





LBB> Tell us about three campaigns that epitomise what you do as a company?

Hrvoje> Bertolli Olive Oil Commercial (Croatia): For this Italian brand, we filmed in the picturesque town of Rovinj, Croatia. We replicated the Italian vibe beautifully, thanks to Croatia’s versatility, showcasing its stunning coastal beauty while tapping into the region's rich culture. This project was a perfect example of how Light Film can adapt diverse locations to fit a brand’s narrative, whether it's doubling for Italy or showcasing Croatia's authenticity.

Viator - Roman Arena in Pula (Croatia): This campaign took us to one of the best-preserved ancient Roman sites in Europe—the Arena in Pula. The scale of this location added incredible drama to the shoot, and we combined that with international talent, sourced through Italy’s top casting agencies. The result was a commercial that highlighted the fusion of Croatia’s historical beauty with international production expertise.

National Geographic - Uncharted with Gordon Ramsay (Istria, Croatia): For Uncharted with Gordon Ramsay, we provided production services in Istria, handling location scouting, logistics, and on-ground support. Filming in this stunning region, known for its rich culinary traditions and breathtaking landscapes, allowed us to showcase Istria’s unique appeal to a global audience. This project highlighted Light Film’s ability to facilitate world-class productions in Croatia, ensuring smooth operations while capturing the raw beauty and authenticity of the location.

We Make Croatia Look Like Anywhere – Need a medieval European village, a rugged Wild West landscape, or a futuristic sci-fi backdrop? We’ve turned Croatia into Italy, Spain, and even uncharted fantasy worlds—all with the right locations and cinematic magic.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions relating to your specific field?

Hrvoje> One of the strongest opinions we hold is that location is everything—but great service makes a location exceptional. It’s not just about finding a stunning backdrop; it’s about creating an experience where everything from logistics to crew coordination runs smoothly. When you bring the right people, equipment, and expertise to a location, the magic happens.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Hrvoje> We’re most proud of the lasting relationships we’ve built with both international clients and local production communities. We’ve worked with huge brands like Disney, NBA, Coca Cola and National Geographic, but what truly sets us apart is our ability to adapt and respond to the unique needs of every client. It’s not just about executing a project; it’s about understanding what makes each production unique and delivering that experience.

Also, our team's dedication to always pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the regions we work in. Whether it’s scouting new locations, leveraging fresh incentives, or collaborating on creative solutions, we’re always evolving to stay ahead of the curve.





LBB> What are some upcoming projects our readers need to keep an eye out for?

Hrvoje> We’re currently working on projects across multiple platforms. Our team is deep into game development, crafting exciting interactive experiences that push the boundaries of storytelling and technology. At the same time, we’re developing a major VR project, bringing immersive virtual worlds to life in ways that redefine audience engagement.

On the production side, we’re preparing several production services, supporting international clients with commercials, documentaries, and scripted content across Croatia, Slovenia, and Serbia.





LBB> Looking beyond LBB, what socials can we check Light Film out on?

Hrvoje> You can follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes shots, location highlights, and all things production. We're also active on LinkedIn, where we share industry insights, project updates, and opportunities for collaboration. If you want to get a closer look at what we're up to and explore the magic of our locations, these are the best places to connect with us.