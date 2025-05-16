Get the Glow of a Good Network with Three UK

​Three UK launches its latest integrated campaign ‘Glow’, created to champion the everyday wins that come with being a Three customer.



The brand campaign brings to life that people experience a real, tangible ‘glow’ when they redeem special offers and rewards, available from Three – including discounted coffee and cinema tickets, plus the option to upgrade to the latest handset anytime during their contract.



Developed by Wonderhood Studios and directed by Marie Schuller, the ad opens at a bus stop, where a mysterious warm light suddenly dazzles everyone. As onlookers shield their eyes in disbelief, we meet Amy, a Three customer, who radiates a captivating glow after redeeming her £1 coffee with her Three+ rewards app. Her luminous presence turns heads wherever she goes, inspiring others to join Three and enjoy the same benefits.

The ad was shot in Walthamstow Village and features a soundtrack which has been exclusively composed for the campaign. The ad also features a teaser cameo of TikTok comedy star and actor Henry Rowley, who will be working with the mobile network on a forthcoming social media campaign.

‘Glow’ premieres on TV today across UK channels and has a multi-channel strategy with a mix of AV, OOH, DOOH and radio, alongside integrating Three’s own channels, including retail stores, social media, customer and internal communications. With each channel amplifying the campaign’s core message - demonstrating the joyous feeling from being a Three customer.



Andrew Foy, director of new products and propositions at Three UK, said, “At Three, we understand that the little things can make a real difference. Whether that’s getting your hands on the hottest gig tickets, upgrading to the latest phone, or simply picking up your favourite coffee for just £1. We’re proud to offer our customers everyday benefits and rewards, creating feel-good moments designed to brighten their day and leave a lasting glow.”



​Aidan McClure, CCO at Wonderhood Studios, said, “‘Life Needs a Big Network’ has always been about elevating its customers’ everyday relatable behaviours. This is the next chapter, which captures that slightly smug glowy feeling that Three customers get when they bag yet another deal.”



Media planning for ‘Glow’ has been implemented by Zenith Media, whilst social content was created by Three’s in-house agency Generation and Wonderhood Studios. Generation also delivered the content across Three’s owned channels, including retail, customer and internal communications



