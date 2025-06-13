senckađ
news
Group745

Germany Roars Big, Going into Titanium Lions Neck and Neck with USA

13/06/2025
Germany, the USA and France have the same number of shortlisted entries in the Titanium category at Cannes Lions 2025 – reports LBB’s Aysun Bora

​Ahead of Cannes Lions next week, Germany is punching above its weight with four creative projects in the most prestigious Titanium Lions shortlist. 

The four pieces in the list are INNOCEAN Berlin’s ‘Camdom’ for condom company Billy Boy, Serviceplan Germany’s ‘Price Packs’ for German discounter Penny, ‘Breastmilk Money’ for Herconomy and McCann Worldgroup Germany’s ‘Donor Card’ for Mastermaster.  

We’re days away from the biggest International Festival of Creativity 2025. Cannes Lions is taking place next week, from June 16th – June 20th 2025. 

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions is an award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that recognises game-changing creativity in branded communications, making it the most prestigious of all the categories. 

Even though the USA is a creative industry beast, Germany remains a strong competitor. Last year, the country had a total of 51 accolades in Cannes Lions, including three Grands Prix.

We asked the three Titanium Lions shortlisted agencies about their takes on German creativity in Cannes. 

Alexander Schill, global chief creative officer of Serviceplan Group, said: “We are more than humbled to be on this prestigious list for Titanium twice this year. Every work that made it to the shortlist, is handpicked by an outstanding jury and has the power to become a winner. Every work on the shortlist deserves full recognition of the industry.”

The executive creative director of INNOCEAN Berlin, Ricardo Wolff, said: “Upon suggesting the need for the Titanium category, in 2002, Dan Wieden said: 'We need to celebrate the groundbreaking kind of work that causes the industry to stop in its tracks.’”

Ricardo added: “When I look at ‘CAMDOM’, I see exactly that. An idea capable of shifting mindsets by making predators think twice before recording non-consensually. This is Titanium to me. A brand spotting a problem, and not talking about it, but offering a solution. 460 years after the first condom was invented, we’re reinventing its use. Now it’s time to turn this Titanium shortlist into metal.” 

MRM Germany’s chief creative officer Martin Biela said: “Modern German creatives and CMOs are ready to turn support into action. For us, that meant simplifying complexity and opening up the system for widespread adoption. It’s time to close the gap between intention and reality. And if also other work from Germany is original, game-changing, and rule-defying this year, we're stoked to be among such top-tier campaigns on the Titanium shortlist.”

