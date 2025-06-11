senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

German Zum Goldenen Hirschen Becomes Lead Agency for tonies® in DACH region

11/06/2025
26
Share
Zum goldenen Hirschen creates a playful audiobook ad campaign for tonies® with ‘Book on Box. Cinema in the Mind.’ and secures future collaboration

Zum goldenen Hirschen starts its work as a lead agency in the DACH region for German tonies® with the audiobook campaign ‘Book on Box. Cinema in the Mind.’

Tonies® introduces audiobooks of popular children's book bestsellers and classics to the Toniebox for the first time. The Toniebox is a screen-free audio player for children, designed to make listening to stories, songs, and educational content fun and straightforward.



The aim is to make the Toniebox even more exciting by introducing Book Tonies for children aged five and above.

The heart of the campaign is the idea of making the "mind's eye" visible. This is shown through animated sequences and sound in the campaign.

Zum goldenen Hirschen created the campaign in a couple of months, after their pitch win beginning of the year. After this campaign, the collaboration is expected to extend beyond this one campaign.

Jannik Tuinte, team lead brand communication in the DACH region at tonies®, said: “Working with the Hirschen has been a real pleasure from the outset. They quickly understood our brand and target audience creatively and strategically.”

With this new partnership, tonies® and Zum goldenen Hirschen are working on making the Toniebox more appealing for older children.

The Book Tonies include current bestsellers in children's literature such as ‘Zippel, the Really True Castle Ghost’ and ‘And Suddenly Mrs. Honey Came,’ and also literary classics such as ‘Moby Dick’ and ‘Around the World in 80 Days.’

Marc Hergarden, managing director of Zum goldenen Hirschen Cologne, said: "With fabulous animations that illustrate the original recordings of the audiobooks, the children's fantasy world is brought to life. All based on the original audiobooks. We are truly very proud to continue supporting tonies® in the future, and for this campaign to have become a partnership.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Inside 'Here's to the Crazy Ones'
RadicalMedia
10/06/2025
Will to Fight
Estonian Ministry of Defence
09/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1