German Zum Goldenen Hirschen Becomes Lead Agency for tonies® in DACH region

Zum goldenen Hirschen starts its work as a lead agency in the DACH region for German tonies® with the audiobook campaign ‘Book on Box. Cinema in the Mind.’

Tonies® introduces audiobooks of popular children's book bestsellers and classics to the Toniebox for the first time. The Toniebox is a screen-free audio player for children, designed to make listening to stories, songs, and educational content fun and straightforward.









The aim is to make the Toniebox even more exciting by introducing Book Tonies for children aged five and above.

The heart of the campaign is the idea of making the "mind's eye" visible. This is shown through animated sequences and sound in the campaign.

Zum goldenen Hirschen created the campaign in a couple of months, after their pitch win beginning of the year. After this campaign, the collaboration is expected to extend beyond this one campaign.

Jannik Tuinte, team lead brand communication in the DACH region at tonies®, said: “Working with the Hirschen has been a real pleasure from the outset. They quickly understood our brand and target audience creatively and strategically.”

With this new partnership, tonies® and Zum goldenen Hirschen are working on making the Toniebox more appealing for older children.

The Book Tonies include current bestsellers in children's literature such as ‘Zippel, the Really True Castle Ghost’ and ‘And Suddenly Mrs. Honey Came,’ and also literary classics such as ‘Moby Dick’ and ‘Around the World in 80 Days.’

Marc Hergarden, managing director of Zum goldenen Hirschen Cologne, said: "With fabulous animations that illustrate the original recordings of the audiobooks, the children's fantasy world is brought to life. All based on the original audiobooks. We are truly very proud to continue supporting tonies® in the future, and for this campaign to have become a partnership.”

