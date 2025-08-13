GeneDX Puts Power in Diagnosis to Stop Family Suffering

GeneDx, a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, just launched a bold, new national campaign to spotlight a healthcare crises - the underdiagnosis of paediatric rare diseases.



Created in partnership with DCX Growth Accelerator, the campaign confronts the reality that too many families are stuck in an endless cycle of referrals, repeating testing, and left with more questions than answers. With data showing that one in 10 people have a rare disease – over half of them babies and children - the problem isn’t just rare, it’s rampant. And these individuals need diagnosis to then find a path to treatment.

The Diagnosis is Power campaign puts kids at the centre of their own advocacy, and gives them a voice to demand answers, now. It spotlights the emotional toll of delayed diagnosis and the life - changing potential of early genomic testing, urging caregivers, providers, and the health system at large to stop treating genomic testing as a last resort and start seeing it as the first and most powerful step toward care.

Genome and exome testing have a diagnostic success rate that’s higher than any other genetic test type (like panel tests and microarrays), so why would anyone choose to wait months or years to get a more conclusive test? Even many medical organisations recommend it as a first-line test, yet awareness and education around these tests remains low, and as a result rare diseases remain underdiagnosed.

Set to run through 2026, the integrated campaign includes digital media, social, and out-of-home, all designed to raise public awareness around the life-changing impact of early genomic testing. The anthem film and supporting spots will air on YouTube, streaming platforms, and Meta, with additional creative appearing in digital banners and placements in major US cities.

GeneDx believes everyone deserves personalised care, and it starts with a genetic diagnosis. Powered by one of the largest, rare disease datasets, their leading exome and genome tests turn complex data into clear answers that guide treatment, speed up drug discovery, and make healthcare more efficient. With this campaign, GeneDx aims to shift the conversation around genomic testing and the need for early diagnosis.



DCX was chosen as GeneDx’s creative partner in April 2025. The campaign marks a rare, emotionally driven push in the genomics space – one that transforms clinical complexity into human urgency.



“GeneDx is rooted in the belief that every child deserves to receive the care they need to live their fullest life, and that begins with an accurate diagnosis,” said Stephanie Kahan, SVP of marketing and brand at GeneDx. “Too often, families spend years navigating a costly, complex and emotional diagnostic journey, having to deal with repeated testing, uncertainty, and delays in care. It’s a burden not just on patients and their families, but on the entire healthcare system. Today, we have the tools to change that. With genomic testing, we can deliver answers in as little as 48 hours, bringing clarity faster, guiding earlier interventions, and helping families and clinicians move forward with confidence. We believe this campaign can do more than raise awareness - it can shift mindsets. We want families to know they’re not alone, and we want healthcare providers to see that genomic testing isn’t the future - it’s the standard we should be setting today. Early answers mean earlier care, better outcomes, and most importantly, more kids living the lives they deserve.”

