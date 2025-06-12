Gemspring Invests in Creative Network, Residence

Gemspring Capital Management, LLC, a middle-market private equity firm, has announced a strategic investment in Residence. Residence is a world-class creative services provider pioneering a new model for creative work - combining best-in-class strategy, storytelling, and technology to help ambitious brands shape culture. The investment was made by Gemspring Growth Solutions I ('GGS I'), a fund dedicated to providing flexible, non-control capital solutions to middle-market businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Residence, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a global network of creative companies united by a shared commitment to craft, community, and innovation. Its brands include BUCK, VTProDesign, Part and Sum, Giant Ant, Wild, and a group of community platforms that support and amplify creative talent, including It’s Nice That, Creative Lives in Progress, and If You Could. Together, these companies offer deep expertise across branding, design, technology, strategy, and content, enabling clients to build experiences that are culturally resonant and strategically sound.



Residence works with an extensive roster of Fortune 100 companies across the technology and consumer sectors. With more than 580 employees, it maintains offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Amsterdam, Vancouver, Vienna, and Sydney.



​Ryan Honey, CEO and co-founder of Residence, said, “At Residence, we believe the future belongs to those who can think, work, and create differently. Gemspring’s investment allows us to build on our momentum, scale our impact, and continue empowering the world’s most ambitious brands and creative talents. We’re excited to embark on this next chapter together.”



“Our vision for Residence has always been about expanding what’s possible without losing sight of why we create in the first place. With Gemspring, we’re doubling down on our mission to elevate craft, influence culture, and empower generations of creatives to come.” said Orion Tait, chief creative officer and co-founder of Residence.

“Residence has established itself as a clear market leader, known for consistently delivering compelling, culturally impactful, and strategically significant content,” said Zubin Malkani, managing director at Gemspring. “We are excited to support Ryan, Orion, and the talented Residence team as they leverage their unique market position, accelerate strategic acquisitions, expand their already strong AI-driven creative capabilities, and capitalise on numerous opportunities for innovation and market expansion.”



Residence was advised by Evros Group as financial advisor and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP as legal advisor. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring.

