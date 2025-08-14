THE GONG AWARDS Commits to Expanding All of Singapore’s Creativity

Above: Firrdaus Yusoff and Fiona Huang

Singapore’s premier creative awards show, Creative Circle Awards (CCA’s), affectionately known as THE GONG AWARDS, is set for revival with a series of firsts - from new categories to breaking tradition with the formation of a new leadership style and a new Creative Collective. THE GONG AWARDS is scheduled for January 26th 2026.

The CCA’s are announcing significant changes to the awards categories for 2025, diversifying opportunities for more agencies to participate and expanding the show’s profile. New agency of the year awards will honour agencies of various sizes, as well as in-house creative teams, while the introduction of new categories will reward individual content creators.

Marking another first in the CCA’s history, the awards will see co-chairs from two different agencies leading the charge - Firrdaus Yusoff, head of creative at Forsman & Bodenfors and Fiona Huang, managing director at Dentsu Creative Singapore.

The co-chairs will be supported by a dynamic 'GONG Creative Collective', comprising creative leaders from top agencies in Singapore, including Forsman and Bodenfors, Dentsu Creative, BBH Singapore, MullenLowe Singapore, GOVT, and Moon Rabbit Singapore, marking a new era for the show after 44 years of single-agency leadership.

According to the co-chairs, the decision for a new collective has a clear goal: to diversify the awards show, boost the standards of Singapore’s creative industry, and open the aperture of creativity in Singapore itself. Each agency will also drive a different component of the show; from the event night to the NextGen competition.

Fiona Huang, co-chair, CCA 2025 said, “The GONGS has always sought to inspire and develop the next generation of creatives – but we can’t do it alone. We’re rallying the support of our industry’s leaders, agencies and businesses across Singapore who value the contribution the creative industry is making. We are excited to launch this new chapter with your support.”

The GONG AWARDS also named its 2025 theme: The Creative Source Code. In the age of AI, the show seeks to remind the world that creatives are still the original creative source code. Their impactful work has effectively fed and shaped algorithms. The campaign posters take inspiration from the visual world of prompt tokens. Each poster pays homage to some of Singapore’s most iconic work and the agencies behind them.

This year’s creative theme was developed by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore, with a web experience conceptualised and produced by Dentsu Creative Singapore - set to launch in September 2025.

Firrdaus Yusoff, co-chair, CCA 2025 said, “As Singapore’s definitive creative awards show, we have a responsibility to celebrate the source of this creativity: the humans behind the work. Their creative outputs are inevitably shaping future algorithms. If I was an AI, I’d be salivating at what’s coming next from the agencies.”

THE GONG AWARDS 2025 is now open for entries, with Early Bird rates available from now till 26th August. Learn more here.

