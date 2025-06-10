GMR Promotes Krista Hansen to Chief Creative Officer

​GMR Marketing, an Omnicom-owned experiential agency renowned for creating unforgettable brand experiences, has elevated Krista Hansen to chief creative officer (CCO), marking another historic first for Krista and the agency.

Krista joined GMR in 2002 as a designer and has since held various leadership positions, from creative director to her most recent position, chief design officer. Throughout her distinguished career, Krista has trailblazed industry firsts that set new standards for creative excellence in brand experiences; here are some highlights:

For over a decade, she has led the NFL's Super Bowl décor program and is the mastermind behind NFL House, an unparalleled hospitality experience for the NFL's V-VIPs.

Under her visionary leadership, Xfinity broke the Guinness World Record (and won many awards) for the largest digital video game display in December 2023 with a massive game of PAC-MAN™ at Resorts World Las Vegas.

She brought fans closer to their athletic heroes with Xfinity's Café de ConneXion, an immersive experience connecting Team USA athletes with the fans back home. This contributed to Comcast's most successful Olympics and Paralympics to date at Paris 2024.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, there weren't enough hotel rooms to accommodate VIP guests, so Krista brought in a cruise ship for Cisco's high-touch programming.

She led North America's first vertical fashion show with models descending seven stories down the side of Marshall Field's building in Chicago.

Finally, Krista redefined experiential marketing in the CPG space with the Axe Body Spray Dark Party. This unique dating experience significantly boosted brand awareness among college students and went viral.

As CCO, Krista will focus on balancing the human side of creativity while continuing to push the boundaries of GMR's work. She is committed to advancing her approach as a human-centered change agent who understands that when individuals feel supported and trusted, they are more willing to take creative risks, which she believes is the key to unlocking groundbreaking solutions for brands.

Max Lenderman, GMR's chief experience officer, praised Krista's unique approach, "Krista is a counterpoint to what's happening in an industry rife with constant personnel turnover – she brings continuity, trust, mentorship, and stability. She embodies one of GMR's core pillars: providing an employee experience born of humanity. Under her leadership, our agency can grow and achieve collective greatness."

Known for her hands-on approach and ability to lead by example, Krista is committed to creating paths that allow her teams to fly. "Brand experience is more important than ever, and our team is the best in the industry. GMR is poised to deliver our best work yet, and I'm thrilled to lead our agency into this bright future," she remarked.

