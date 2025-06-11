From Iconic Refreshment to Human Connection: Reimagining 'Coke for Everyone'

​Cartwright has launched its latest campaign for The Coca-Cola Company. The campaign is called 'Coke for Everyone' and is an ode to iconic past work from the brand, displayed in a fresh new light.

History



Few brands are more universally recognised than Coca-Cola. But in an era defined by cultural division and digital overload, even icons must evolve. The 'Coke for Everyone' campaign by Cartwright doesn’t just refresh a brand - it re-centres it around something timeless: human connection.



The campaign draws inspiration from a beloved Argentine Coca-Cola ad from the early 2000s, a spot remembered for its simplicity, charm, and universal relatability. Cartwright sought to honour the spirit of that work while making it resonate with today’s consumers. Rather than focus on new products or innovation, this campaign highlights what Coca-Cola values most - its people, its packaging, and the everyday beauty of shared moments.



Elements



'Coke for Everyone' lives in the familiar and the fresh. By choosing to highlight classic Coca-Cola products - the red can, the glass bottle - through the lens of modern American life, the creative team humanised the brand without losing its iconicity.



Director and photographer Martin Wonnacott helped bring this idea to life, by helping capture both the timeless appeal and refreshing beauty of the products, reinforcing the brand in a modern context. Each frame balances product and personality, treating Coca-Cola not just as a beverage, but as a unifying thread across families, communities, and cultures.

English and Spanish versions of the ads were developed, with thoughtful tweaks in tone and presentation to ensure the message remained universal, yet culturally sensitive. The spots include 30- and 15-second executions designed for broad reach across social, streaming, and broadcast platforms.

New Launch



Working closely with The Coca-Cola Company, Cartwright launched four hero films - two in English and two in Spanish - each carrying the banner of the new 'For Everyone' ethos. The purpose of the ad is to celebrate the diversity of Coca-Cola’s consumer base, using the instantly recognisable packaging of Coca-Cola to highlight and reflect back on the audience.

The campaign is an homage to the original - honouring what made it resonate while contemporising that simple, powerful idea for a new audience. Rather than spotlighting new or current offerings, Coca Cola and Cartwright wanted to focus on humanising Coke’s core products in a way that felt relevant today. By turning the lens back on the consumers, the agency wove in storytelling that reflects modern American life while celebrating the iconic packaging people instantly recognise.



Each ad captures a simple, joyful truth: Coca-Cola has always been for everyone. No matter who we are, where we come from, or what we believe, Coke is truly for everyone. Regardless of differing physical or emotional traits, similar to the different coke bottles and cans, we all relate in who we are at our core.

“Coke stands alone as a brand that has the permission and heritage to take their can and product and turn it into conversation with its consumer. That is the essence of what we are capturing in this film - those moments of connection that can only be told by Coke because of its legacy in storytelling around its packaging,” noted Keith Cartwright, founder and chief creative officer of Cartwright.



These teams brought craft and care to every second of the campaign, reinforcing the emotional value of something as simple as an ice-cold Coke.



Design Features



'Coke for Everyone' is a celebration of identity through shared experience. There’s no heavy-handed message - just beautifully composed scenes that evoke a feeling of simplicity and belonging.



From crisp lighting to drink styling, every visual detail was chosen to enhance authenticity and emotional resonance. The voice narrating, along with the clean white background, imply a sense of simplicity and calm. Different angles and different bottles and cans of coke are shown along with the narration, made to represent every kind of person. The videos are designed to make all audience members feel seen, represented, and related to.



Each piece is unified by one quiet but powerful idea: no matter who you are, there’s a Coke - and a story - for you.

