FrogTape's reMOVEables' Debut Campaign Celebrates the Joy of Reclaiming Your Space

FrogTape is extending the damage free wall hanging category with the launch of FrogTape reMOVEables—a new line of wall-hanging solutions that hold strong but remove cleanly, with no tools required. Designed for decorating, organising, and personalising a space in minutes, FrogTape reMOVEables make it easier than ever to turn inspiration into action.

The 'Make it Yours' campaign from Blue Chip, FrogTape’s new agency of record, celebrates the satisfying moment of transforming a space into something that reflects you. Rather than focusing on how a hook sticks to a wall, the campaign tells relatable, lighthearted stories about how people reclaim their surroundings with ease and style.

“We’re creating ownable space for reMOVEables,” said Natalie Guillaume, director of product marketing at Shurtape Technologies. “Our new products make it easy and clean to move from inspiration to action, and the campaign pays that off on an emotional level.”

In the launch spot, a young woman moves into her first apartment—only to discover her mom has 'helpfully' filled the kitchen with her signature style lemon-themed decorations. The daughter smiles politely, then swaps every item out with her own more tasteful choices using reMOVEables—quickly making the space her own, no lemons in sight.

“This isn’t just a new product—it’s a new mindset for the category,” said Darick Maasen, creative director at Blue Chip. “Our idea was simple: make it fast, make it easy, make it yours. The moment you personalize a space—swap the lemons, hang your go-to gear, whatever it is—it stops being a place and starts being your place. reMOVEables turn that moment of inspiration into impact in seconds.”

The integrated campaign spans CTV, Instagram, Pinterest, and Walmart.com, with additional reach through search and video via Walmart Connect. DIY and home organisation influencers @operation_niki and @thecraftedstudioco are also helping bring the campaign to life across social media.

FrogTape reMOVEables are available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com, featuring 19 premium SKUs—from hooks to picture-hanging solutions —all with CleanGrip technology.