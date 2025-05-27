Freshman Launches New Brand and Expanded Director Roster

​Freshman, a Canadian creative production company known for its progressive, conversation-starting work, has launched a new brand identity, an expanded director roster, and a redesigned website to better align its vision with the kind of work it’s always set out to make.

Freshman wasn’t built to just “produce content.” It was founded on a broader philosophy that views content as a way to bridge gaps, share perspectives, and bring people together across languages, cultures, and lived experiences. It’s about recognising that culture is shaped by a collective of voices, and placing that understanding at the center of the work.

As part of this evolution, Freshman has introduced a brand line: Real Always Wins. More than a slogan, this line serves as a creative compass designed to be used as a filter to inform their decisions. The brand line also stands for a commitment to stories with substance, processes that respect the people involved, and making content that resonates beyond the final frame. It's not only about the end result, but equally about the intent behind it, and the approach taken to put it together.

The new site, freshman.tv, visualises the brand’s point of view. It’s refined, intentional, and creatively focused. It puts the work, the directors, and the ideas behind it front and center so that the intention of each piece can come through.

Freshman’s director roster has also grown to reflect the range of perspectives and creative instincts that shape the company’s identity. Stef, Tom Brown, Rafaela Carvalho, Lee J. Ford, and Raekua have joined Danik Bartolini, Adeel Shamsi, Hans Bjerno, Gabriel Novis, Nico, Dylan Dubé, and Louis-David Jutras, rounding out a lineup where every voice brings something different, but all push the work forward in ways that feel honest, relevant, and culturally attuned.

And, the approach is connecting. In the past year alone, Freshman-affiliated projects have earned over 30 major awards, including:

● A Grand Clio, plus two additional Clio nominations

● A Silver Cannes Lion, and four shortlists

● Recognition and additional awards from The One Show, Effies, IDÉA, ADCC, Marketing Awards, Communication Arts, Applied Arts, and Berlin Commercial

● A campaign named #1 in Canada by WARC, #1 Automotive Campaign globally, and the #14 most awarded campaign in the world

But recognition has never been the goal. For Freshman, awards are just a byproduct of doing things right, of staying tuned in to the moment, backing the right voices, and working with people who care about what they’re putting into the world.

“We’ve never been about noise for the sake of it,” said Dan Libman, founder and executive producer. “We’re intentional about what we put into the world and thoughtful about who we partner with to make it. We’re not trying to be everywhere. We’re focused on being in the right rooms, with the right people, and making work that means something. With a sharpened identity and a clear point of view, we’re ready to walk the walk and help push the next wave of content to be as impactful as it can be.”

Freshman offers full creative production from pitch to post and works with agencies, brands, and international teams filming in Canada. With offices in Montreal and Toronto, and a bilingual team that works across disciplines and borders, the company is equipped to meet each project on its own terms.

To view the work or get in touch, visit www.freshman.tv or contact info@freshman.tv.

