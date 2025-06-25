senckađ
news
Hires, Wins & Business
Forge Virtual Studios to Open Doors to the Future of Production

25/06/2025
Virtual studios announces Chicago's newest virtual production studio

Forge Virtual Studios, a next-generation virtual production facility, is officially launching in fall of 2025 with a bold mission: to eliminate barriers to creativity by offering world-class technology in an accessible, collaborative environment.

Located just outside of Chicago, Forge is designed with creatives, producers, and marketers in mind - pairing two cutting-edge LED volumes with expert support and seamless workflows. Studio A features an expansive 82’ x 16’ LED wall, ideal for high-end commercial and narrative work, while Studio B offers a versatile 25’ x 13’ LED wall tailored for corporate and branded content.

From commercials and branded campaigns to original storytelling, Forge empowers creators to bring their vision to life without the unpredictability of traditional location shoots.

“Forge is more than a studio - it’s a partner in the creative process,” says Drew English, CEO. “We help teams execute their ideas with clarity, control, and impact.”

With its launch, Forge aims to become a creative hub for production companies, agencies, and in-house teams throughout Chicagoland. Its founders are especially committed to empowering creators in the western suburbs with high-end tools and a partner-oriented studio experience.

“Our goal is simple,” says Connor Rowan, president. “To make high-end virtual production more accessible and more collaborative - right here in our community.”

To learn more or sign up for launch updates, visit here

v2.25.1