senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
People in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

For Pedro Lerma “Accountability Isn’t Weakness; It’s Leadership”

04/08/2025
17
Share
The founder and CEO of LERMA/ looks back on a mistake he made early in his career, and how it taught him that trust isn’t built by being perfect, but by being accountable, as part of LBB’s My Biggest Lesson series

Pedro Lerma is one of the most influential voices in modern advertising. As the founder and CEO of LERMA/, an independent cross-cultural agency based in Dallas, Pedro is redefining what it means to build brands in a multicultural world. The son of Mexican immigrants, Pedro grew up in West Texas with a firsthand understanding of cultural nuance and community resilience. That lived experience has shaped a career built on the belief that all people and all cultures should be seen, valued, and embraced.

Pedro founded LERMA/ in 2008, originally as the Hispanic marketing division of The Richards Group, the nation’s largest independent creative agency at the time. In 2020, LERMA/ became independent, expanded to a full-service agency, and has been on a rocket ride ever since. Under Pedro’s leadership, LERMA/ has built a 15-year partnership with The Home Depot, became the lead agency of record for The Salvation Army, launched ‘He Gets Us’, the largest and most innovative campaign about faith in advertising history, and run six Super Bowl campaigns. In 2024, Pedro also co-founded MEL, a new Hispanic-led communications agency in partnership with Richard Edelman and Luis Miguel Messianu.

Pedro’s impact extends well beyond advertising. He serves on the boards of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, SMU Meadows School of the Arts, Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts, and the Hispanic Marketing Council. He also chairs the annual Latino fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and serves on the Refugee Services Task Force for Catholic Charities. Whether building brands or building bridges, Pedro Lerma remains committed to using the power of communication to create a better, more equitable world.

He sat down with LBB to look back on a missed commercial spot that ended up solidifying a working relationship…



Early in my career, I was working on a furniture brand. I was young – maybe mid-20s – still learning how this industry worked, but I’d started to build a relationship with a particularly tough client. The kind where every interaction felt like a test.

We were a few months into working together, and I was finally starting to feel like we were gaining ground. Then we blew it.

One of their commercials didn’t run as planned. It was a scheduling oversight on our end, and I knew it was going to land hard. I dreaded the conversation. I braced myself for the worst – a scolding, or worse, losing the client.

But I walked into the meeting and did the one thing that felt right: I owned it. I told the client exactly what happened, no sugarcoating. I took full responsibility, and more importantly, I laid out the steps we were putting in place to make sure it never happened again.

To my surprise, he didn’t unload on me. In fact, his respect for me grew. That moment taught me something foundational: trust isn’t built by being perfect; it’s built by being accountable.

Since then, I’ve made plenty of mistakes. But I’ve carried that lesson with me every step of the way. Accountability isn’t weakness; it’s leadership. It’s honesty in the service of trust.

Now, as a leader, I try to model this for my team. When something goes wrong, I don’t want people to hide – I want them to step up. I’ve seen over and over again how much stronger relationships get when you lead with transparency and humility.

And that lesson from a missed commercial spot? It’s still one of the most valuable moments of my career.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LERMA/
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LERMA/
Noise
The Salvation Army
23/05/2025
What is Greatness?
He Gets Us
10/02/2025
Painting
Husky
25/10/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1