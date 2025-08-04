For Margaret Ward, the More You Know, the Better You Lead

Margaret Ward is a managing director and executive producer at Therapy Studios, where she has spent over a decade producing award-winning content across commercial, TV, and feature projects.
With more than 15 years in the industry, Margaret manages a permanent staff and a network of freelance artists and producers, overseeing every aspect of post-production – from editorial and design to sound, colour, and visual effects.
Her credits span high-profile campaigns for global brands such as Netflix, Spotify, Beats by Dre, Google, Virgin, and Uber, as well as acclaimed documentaries and series including ‘Dancing For the Devil’ and ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’ (Netflix), ‘Kids Are Growing Up’ (Amazon Prime), ‘Periodical’ (Peacock), ‘The Big Con’ (Apple TV+), and the Emmy- and Grammy-winning ‘Sonic Highways’ and ‘Sound City’.
Margaret is known for her commitment to combining creative excellence with meticulous production oversight. She believes the best work happens when teams feel supported and energised, and that laughter is an essential part of the pipeline.
Margaret recently sat down with LBB to chat about why the industry will always have a need for those with a genuine love of their craft, and the creative spirit you can always find at the heart of productions…
Margaret> Treat every project – no matter how small – with the same level of care and professionalism you would bring to the biggest job of your career. Your reputation is built on the details, and the set of skills you are building now in your career will be the same skills you utilise for a lifetime.
Margaret> A great producer is curious about every role that makes a project possible. As technology evolves and teams adapt, so should you. Stay curious, keep learning – whether that’s new equipment, software, AI tools, or simply understanding what motivates your crew. The more you know, the better you can lead.
Margaret> I learned very early on that having passion about your job is contagious – no matter the position, but especially when you are leading a team. When I was younger and worked with producers who didn’t have that passion, it was felt at all levels of the job. It’s always important to remind yourself how much you love what you do.
Margaret> Breaking into this industry is often the hardest part, so it’s vital that we create clear, viable pathways for new voices to enter.
At Therapy, we’ve always believed in investing in our internship program, which helps emerging talent build experience that can lead to a real career here or elsewhere. It’s on all of us to ensure the next generation sees a door open, not closed.
Margaret> The core principles of producing are shared amongst all different levels of production.
There is always a new way a problem can be addressed. And having a new and diverse point of view, overall, is a good thing; it helps give us all a new perspective and pushes us to think differently.
To me, that cross-pollination is a good thing – it keeps the industry evolving.
Margaret> Fifteen years ago, we had more time, bigger budgets, and – in some ways – more fun! Longer timelines meant teams bonded deeply and built real loyalty.
Today, we do more with less and move much faster, which makes it harder to carve out that same space. But what hasn’t changed is that creative spirit and relationships are still at the heart of the work – even if they happen over tighter deadlines and leaner budgets.
Margaret> We always joke that we’re a ‘teaching hospital’. The best training is hands-on experience – diving in, learning from seasoned team members, and growing through real work. We believe in giving people room to learn on the job while being supported by a team that wants to see them succeed.
Margaret> No matter when you entered this field, it’s usually because you fell in love with the craft first. That passion should be your North Star as you grow. Even when things move fast, there’s always space to champion the details and quality; that’s how you build work you’re proud of.
Margaret> Keep learning, and keep listening. The best teams blend experience with fresh ideas, so the learning should flow both ways. I think staying curious, asking questions, and never letting yourself become jaded with experience is the real secret to staying sharp.
Margaret> Some things never go out of style: genuine love for the craft, the drive to stay up late to get it right, and the ability to lead a team through the highs and lows. Production will always need people who care deeply and can inspire that same dedication in others.