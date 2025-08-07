Fivestone Studios Names Jesus Garcia Galvez Managing Director

Taking another giant-sized step forward in their company’s growth as a world-class creative leader, the digital experiential specialists at Fivestone Studios has welcomed Barcelona-based Jesus Garcia Galvez to their executive team. Fivestone’s founder and chief creative officer Traylor Woodall confirms Jesus’s appointment as the company’s very first managing director.



Bringing 15 years of high-level experience spanning scores of projects delivered across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Jesus has provided end-to-end business, strategy, design, and implementation for the world’s most innovative brands and leaders. Jesus was most recently director of product, business, and technology for Dentsu. There, he led cross-disciplinary teams of researchers, strategists, UX/UI designers and writers, and design system specialists on innovative, technology-forward assignments for clients including Seat, Cupra, and Seat:Code from the Volkswagen Group. Revolutionising business operations across industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to healthcare, retail, workspaces, and everything in-between, the resulting solutions have elegantly incorporated breakthrough advances in AI integration, eye tracking, XR, metaverses, and many other fields of digital innovation.



Prior to his work with Dentsu, Jesus was technology director, associate, and global technology discipline co-lead for the global architecture, design, and strategy firm Gensler, based first in San Francisco then in London. Notably, as an Adjunct Professor for California College of the Arts in San Francisco over five years, Jesus also taught and helped evolve the school’s Masters in Interaction Design program, which earned a Don Norman Design Award for Humanity Centred Design.



“As our first-ever managing director, we know Jesus is the perfect person to help take us from a boutique studio to a world-class digital practice with scalable processes and infrastructure,” Traylor began. “His understanding of immersive media and how it integrates into physical spaces is unmatched, and his grasp of technology, design, and process as it relates to experiential design is stellar.”



Traylor continued, “Fivestone Studios is on an exciting journey. On the immersive front, we have been fortunate to build dynamic partnerships that have led to incredible projects for brands like Lenovo, Accenture, and Chevron New Energies, as well as a number of exciting museum projects. Drawing on Jesus’s unique expertise and experiences, we are thrilled to enter a new era under his leadership.”



“What attracted me to Fivestone was their principles-first approach, and their absolute dedication to quality, craft, and client satisfaction,” Jesus explained. “Everyone at the company really cares about the work and about others. Collectively, this team has a rare history of holistic progression and evolution of their services – which is not only unique, but especially well-suited to the rapid changes in the industry, as applied to both technology and human experiences.



“Alongside this amazing team,” Jesus added, “I look forward to pushing the limits of what’s possible with technology while maintaining both human values and the humans driving our projects, to deliver the highest quality of work to our clients.”

