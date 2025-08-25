Fitzco Names Chris Wallrapp Chief Executive Officer

​Fitzco, a BCG Worldwide agency, has named Chris Wallrapp chief executive officer, effective Sept. 8th.



Chris joins from Hill Holliday Group in Boston where he has served as CEO since 2023 following more than a decade of leadership roles, including president and chief growth officer. He will relocate to Atlanta to lead Fitzco’s team into its next era of growth and creative success.



BCG Worldwide CEO Tara DeVeaux, to whom Chris will report, said what stood out about him was his stellar history of driving meaningful growth and the obvious enthusiasm he has for advertising.



“It was clear from our first conversation that Chris loves this business. It’s his superpower,” Tara said. “There was an extensive search to find the right fit for Fitzco and this ball of energy from Texas stood out. His track record of building meaningful relationships with new and existing clients made it clear he would be a transformational leader as Fitzco enters this next chapter of explosive growth.”



Over the course of his career, Chris has worked in strategic growth roles at agencies including Modernista, Fallon, Carmichael Lynch, Y&R, and GSD&M. He has been recognised on AdAge’s 40 Under 40 (2014) and Campaign US’s 40 Over 40 lists (2021).



“This is a dream opportunity to lead an agency with Fitzco’s talent, creativity, and ambition,” Chris said. “The culture here is electric, and with Tara’s vision and BCG Worldwide in our corner, we have the kind of advantage that sets us apart in an industry changing faster than ever. It’s that combination of people and purpose that makes this moment so exciting for me.”



During his 14 years at Hill Holliday, Chris led the agency to more than 120 new business wins, including Cadillac, Bank of America, Major League Baseball, Optum Health, and Kay Jewelers.



Chris takes the helm at a transformational moment. Founded in 1983 by Dave Fitzgerald, Fitzco was sold to IPG in 1998. In 2020, Fitzgerald came out of retirement to reacquire the agency and serve as CEO, later handing the reins to longtime staffer Evan Levy in 2023. When Burrell Communications Group formed BCG Worldwide and acquired Fitzco in April 2025, Levy retired, and Fitzgerald returned as interim CEO during the search for a permanent leader.



The agency was named a Small Agency of the Year by AdAge in 2022.



BCG Worldwide was founded by Channing Johnson’s View Park Capital and FVLCRUM Partners, d.b.a. FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group, a private equity firm that intentionally invests in lower-middle market companies to generate sustainable opportunity.

