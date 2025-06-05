senckađ
Final Call to Be a MAD STARS 2025 Star

05/06/2025
The MAD STARS 2025 deadline is June 16

The MAD STARS 2025 deadline is June 16 and will have no extensions.

It’s your last chance to compete for fame at Asia’s only international festival of its kind and the largest in scale.

MAD STARS chooses its judges from the top minds in the creative industries across the globe. More than 350 experts from over 70 countries this year. It gives them a judging format that is the global standard for fairness and quality. If you believe your work is world class, MAD STARS will show it is.

MAD STARS reviews its categories annually. They reflect current and emerging trends that are completely up to date. MAD STARS categories accurately reflect the kinds of work you are doing, applauding innovative ideas and new ground you’ve broken.

This year, the Pivot category was redefined to focus on AI innovation; The Video Group became the Entertainment Group with subcategories such as Games, Sports, and Music; and a new Culture & Context sector has been added across various categories to applaud standout work that resonates with cultural values and market realities around the world.

Find everything you need to enter MAD STARS 2025 here.

