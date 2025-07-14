Filming Wildlife on a Prison Island for Coca-Cola Foundation and WWF

When it comes to capturing breath taking wildlife footage, challenges are expected. But for producer Attila Horváth and the Abroad Films team, filming pelicans on Bulgaria’s Persina Island came with an unexpected twist - navigating the strict security of a prison island. In partnership with WWF and the Coca-Cola Foundation’s Blue Danube project, the crew set out to document the restoration of the Danube's natural habitats, facing military checkpoints, drone restrictions, and a real-life prison experience, all while bringing the beauty of the island's wildlife to the screen.





Q> Could you tell us about the project you worked on with WWF in Bulgaria?

Attila Horváth> Sure! We were filming for WWF as part of the Blue Danube project, supported by the Coca-Cola Foundation. Grey was the agency behind the project, and Anonymous Content was the production company. It was a complex shoot, spanning three countries - Hungary, Bulgaria and Croatia. As the service company with bases in Hungary and Bulgaria, the task was perfectly tailored to us.

The main idea behind the project is to restore wildlife along the Danube. We were specifically focused on Persina Nature Park, near the village of Belene. It sounds fascinating, right? There’s this whole island, Persina, where we had to film because it’s home to a colony of pelicans. It’s one of the key locations for this project to show how the initiative is making real progress, not just promises.





Q> What was it like filming on Persina Island?

Attila Horváth> Well, it was both exciting and challenging. Google Maps shows the park on the mainland near Belene, but in reality, it’s on this island. And that’s where the pelicans are, so naturally, we had to film there. The catch is that the island also has a prison on it. So, we had to get special permission to shoot on the island and comply with all the security measures.





Q> That sounds intense! What were the security measures like?

Attila Horváth> Oh, it was pretty serious! Every morning, they thoroughly searched our cars, equipment, and what we could bring onto the island. We crossed a military pontoon bridge to get there, and there was this whole military-style checkpoint we had to go through. And since we had to leave the island multiple times throughout the day - for things like lunch breaks - each time, we went through the same rigorous checks. It felt like stepping into a real-life prison experience, something you’d usually only see in movies.





Q> How did this affect your filming process?

Attila Horváth> It was definitely a challenge, but we managed to film everything, including drone shots. Getting drone footage was an extra hurdle because we needed special permits due to the proximity to the prison and the border area. But, in the end, it was an incredible experience to shoot in such a unique and restricted environment.





Q> Do you have any behind-the-scenes footage from this experience?

Attila Horváth> Oh, absolutely! We have plenty of behind-the-scenes material. The whole atmosphere - especially on the military pontoon bridge - was surreal. We even have some photos of the security checkpoint and the military barracks. It was really an unforgettable filming experience.