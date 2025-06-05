Femfresh 'Freshtimonials' Social Series Empowers Women Across the UK

Femfresh, in partnership with social media agency re:act, has announced the relaunch of Freshtimonials, a social media series designed to empower women by sparking open, authentic conversations around taboo topics.



Hosted by wellness advocate Millie Shields, the series will debut on Instagram and TikTok, featuring influencers and celebrities sharing personal stories on wellness and confidence, with humorous anecdotes throughout.



Freshtimonials will encourage women to engage in intimate discussions that challenge societal norms, creating a safe and inclusive space for open dialogue.



With the aim of reaching women across the UK, the series will offer relatable content that resonates with real-life experiences, fostering a sense of community and connection among viewers.



The first episode features Luisa Collins and Anna Williamson, who host the LuAnna podcast.



​Tom Stone, managing partner at re:act said, “We’re excited to bring Freshtimonials to life with Femfresh, creating a space where women can be their authentic selves and connect over shared experiences. This series not only highlights important conversations but also helps build trust by focusing on real voices and relatable stories.”



​Kristina Spencer, brand manager at Femfresh said, “At Femfresh, we know that some of the most important conversations are the ones we’ve been taught to avoid. Intimate care is a natural part of self-care, but it’s still surrounded by unnecessary stigma. With Freshtimonials, we wanted to create something that feels open, honest, and totally judgement-free - a space where women can share their stories, laugh, relate, and feel seen. It’s about breaking down taboos, one conversation at a time, and reminding everyone that they’re not alone in what they’re going through.”

