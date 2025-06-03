senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
The Immortal Awards in association withJSM
Group745

Factory Takes #1 Music & Sound Company for Europe in Little Black Book's 2024 League Table of Creativity

03/06/2025
121
Share
With standout work for Channel 4, EE, Disney, and more, Factory claims the top music and sound spot in Europe, and cements its legacy as one of the world’s leading music and sound companies

Little Black Book has revealed its League Table of Creativity rankings for 2024, with Factory named the #1 Music & Sound Company in Europe (and the UK). The studio also currently sits in second spot in the all-time global rankings, confirming its place among the world's top-tier creative sound companies.

Powered by The Immortal Awards, the League Table of Creativity awards points for every entry into the competition, distributed to all entrant and credited companies that are LBB members. Factory’s standout performance this year was fueled by an impressive portfolio of work entered by a diverse mix of creative agencies, production companies and collaborators.

A highlight of the year was Factory’s celebrated collaboration with SIREN on Channel 4’s campaign for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, ‘Considering What?’. Featuring rhythmically driven sound design and tightly woven sonic storytelling, the project was a benchmark moment. Factory describes the piece as “a full-blown Factory & SIREN collaboration” and “a stone cold stand out.”

Other major contributions include work on EE’s ‘Clocking Off’, ‘Battle Stations’, ‘Britain’s Sleeping’, and ‘Freedom’, Virgin Media’s ‘Walrus Whizzer’, JD Sports’ ‘The Family Portrait’, Disney’s ‘The Boy & The Octopus’, Erste Bank’s ‘Stille Nächt’, EA Sports FC 25’s ‘For The Club’, Apple’s ‘The Relay’, O2’s Dua Lipa campaign, and the BBC’s Olympics 2024 trailer ‘Welcome To The City of Love’.

Anthony Moore, Factory Family Group’s owner and chief creative officer, reflects on the milestone: “Wow! What an honour – thank you LBB – we’re proper buzzed to be recognised at this level. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team who go above and beyond to always make things great.”

He continues: “Everyone is invested in the work, and we constantly strive to push boundaries and shake things up. I think you can feel the love in a lot of what we create – we’re passionate about what we do, and I like to think it shows.”

Anthony credits Factory’s continued success to its commitment to collaboration, creativity and culture. “We’re proud of our process, workflows, and collaborative spirit, which are all designed to constantly push the envelope and keep things interesting.”

Commenting on what sets Factory apart globally, Anthony is categorical: “We’re all about teamwork, passion, creativity, and collaboration. It’s what got us here and it will continue to propel us forward.”

Looking ahead, Factory’s philosophy remains grounded in simplicity and sincerity: “Treat people right – it’s nice to be nice. Enjoy what you do, it shows in the work. And always look at how you can make anything you do, just that little bit better.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Factory Studios
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Factory Studios
There Is Only One Wimbledon
The All England Lawn Tennis Club
09/06/2025
Make Opportunity Happen
JPMorganChase
08/05/2025
Chicken Fight
Dalstrong Knives
29/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1