Factory Takes #1 Music & Sound Company for Europe in Little Black Book's 2024 League Table of Creativity

Little Black Book has revealed its League Table of Creativity rankings for 2024, with Factory named the #1 Music & Sound Company in Europe (and the UK). The studio also currently sits in second spot in the all-time global rankings, confirming its place among the world's top-tier creative sound companies.



Powered by The Immortal Awards, the League Table of Creativity awards points for every entry into the competition, distributed to all entrant and credited companies that are LBB members. Factory’s standout performance this year was fueled by an impressive portfolio of work entered by a diverse mix of creative agencies, production companies and collaborators.



A highlight of the year was Factory’s celebrated collaboration with SIREN on Channel 4’s campaign for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, ‘Considering What?’. Featuring rhythmically driven sound design and tightly woven sonic storytelling, the project was a benchmark moment. Factory describes the piece as “a full-blown Factory & SIREN collaboration” and “a stone cold stand out.”



Other major contributions include work on EE’s ‘Clocking Off’, ‘Battle Stations’, ‘Britain’s Sleeping’, and ‘Freedom’, Virgin Media’s ‘Walrus Whizzer’, JD Sports’ ‘The Family Portrait’, Disney’s ‘The Boy & The Octopus’, Erste Bank’s ‘Stille Nächt’, EA Sports FC 25’s ‘For The Club’, Apple’s ‘The Relay’, O2’s Dua Lipa campaign, and the BBC’s Olympics 2024 trailer ‘Welcome To The City of Love’.



Anthony Moore, Factory Family Group’s owner and chief creative officer, reflects on the milestone: “Wow! What an honour – thank you LBB – we’re proper buzzed to be recognised at this level. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team who go above and beyond to always make things great.”



He continues: “Everyone is invested in the work, and we constantly strive to push boundaries and shake things up. I think you can feel the love in a lot of what we create – we’re passionate about what we do, and I like to think it shows.”



Anthony credits Factory’s continued success to its commitment to collaboration, creativity and culture. “We’re proud of our process, workflows, and collaborative spirit, which are all designed to constantly push the envelope and keep things interesting.”



Commenting on what sets Factory apart globally, Anthony is categorical: “We’re all about teamwork, passion, creativity, and collaboration. It’s what got us here and it will continue to propel us forward.”



Looking ahead, Factory’s philosophy remains grounded in simplicity and sincerity: “Treat people right – it’s nice to be nice. Enjoy what you do, it shows in the work. And always look at how you can make anything you do, just that little bit better.”

