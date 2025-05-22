Fabric Social Expands Leadership Team with 3 Senior Hires

Fabric Social has announced three strategic senior appointments to support its growth and enhance client delivery. Holly Walton-Gould has joined as strategy director, while Caitlin Baker and Mariana Marante have been appointed associate directors. Together, they bring a wealth of experience strengthening the agency’s ability to deliver outstanding results for its growing client roster.

These hires come in response to Fabric Social’s recent success, including securing Sky as a client via a competitive pitch and serving as the agency of record for major brands such as Currys, Subway, Ocado, and more. With ambitious plans to scale up operations and meet increased demand, these appointments reflect the agency’s commitment to investing in top-tier talent to sustain its momentum.

Holly Walton-Gould joins from creative social agency That Lot, where she was instrumental in shaping innovative strategies for top brands. Caitlin Baker also joins from That Lot, bringing deep expertise in social media campaigns and content. Mariana Marante comes from media agency MG OMD, where she excelled in delivering high-impact media solutions that elevated social to a leading role across the marketing mix.

Lauren Sarginson, managing director of Fabric Social, commented, "We’re so excited to welcome Holly, Caitlin, and Mariana to the team. Each brings exceptional expertise and a fresh approach that will amplify our ability to create best-in-class work for our clients. Their appointments reflect our commitment to investing in top talent as we continue to grow and scale."

Holly Walton-Gould, strategy director said, “I’ve long admired Fabric for its community-first, culturally intelligent approach to creativity; an agency that understands how real influence is built through real people. I’m beyond excited to join this exceptionally talented team and help drive the next chapter of growth, where strategy and culture collide to redefine what social can do for brands.”

Caitlin Baker, associate director said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Fabric team. The energy and talent here hits you the second you walk through the door, it’s electric. I can't wait to channel that into building strong, collaborative partnerships with our clients, where Fabric feels like an extension of their team and we’re creating content that doesn't just cut through the noise, but truly makes an impact.”

Mariana Marante, associate director said, "There’s a momentum at Fabric that’s impossible to ignore. Where maverick thinking meets creative excellence and clients are true partners in disruption. I’m thrilled to bring my expertise leading high performing teams and partnering with world-class clients to help shape what’s next. I’m all in."

With a headcount of 60 and headquartered in London, Fabric Social also operates in Ireland and is expanding into additional European markets in the coming months.

