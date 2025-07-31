Explore Mind, Life and Influences of Visionary Artist Ira Richer with Short Documentary

‘This Is Ira Richer,’ a short documentary that explores the creative mind and life of Ira Richer, a visionary artist who emerged as a defining figure in the SoHo art scene in the 1980s. Directed and produced by Rick Knief, this visually dynamic film offers an intimate look into Ira’s artistic journey and influences.

"I wanted to create something that was more than just a traditional art documentary," said Rick, who met Ira while experimenting with mixed-media art at the School of Visual Arts. "Ira’s passion and deep knowledge of art became a source of inspiration for me, and I wanted to capture that energy in a way that would resonate with audiences. Whether they are seasoned art lovers or newcomers to the art world."

‘This Is Ira Richer’ weaves together candid interviews, archival footage, and Ira’s own work, revealing how a pivotal event in his early career ignited the breakthrough that shaped his foundational works. The film explores the artist’s quest for creative expression and his enduring influence on contemporary art.

"Ira’s art is not merely about the pieces he creates, but the stories he tells and the connections he makes with people through his work," Rick added. "This film is a tribute to that connection — to the way in which art can open doors, create conversations, and leave a lasting impact."

The documentary was produced by Table of Content, Rick’s New York-based creative studio specialising in narrative-driven content and brand storytelling. The film was co-written and edited by Alejandro Delgado with motion graphics provided by Miguel Delcan. It premiered at the Soho International Film Festival and has played at more than a dozen other film festivals around the country. It won Best Documentary Short at the Bowery Film Festival and best documentary at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival.

