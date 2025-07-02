Eric Cantona, Alexander McQueen and Alessandro Michele: The Work That Made Nathan Wigglesworth

Nathan Wigglesworth is the co-founder and creative director of WIGZ – a creative studio that connects brands to culture through sport, fashion, music, and art.

WIGZ has created bold campaigns for Jordan, Nike, Puma, the Premier League, and Fanatics, working with iconic talent and shaping how brands become the conversation.





LBB> The ad/music video from my childhood that stays with me…

Nathan> The ‘No Church in the Wild’ music video has never left me. Romain Gavras turned a police riot into something strangely beautiful. The techno riot at the end with lasers is insane. It’s a reference point I’ve returned to countless times.





LBB> The ad/music video/game/web platform that made me want to get into the industry…

Nathan> This goes way back, but I vividly remember the Nike World Cup commercial set in the Colosseum – when Eric Cantona pops his collar and defeats the devil. I knew in that moment this was my world. I had to find a way into it.





LBB> The creative work I keep revisiting…

Nathan> Alexander McQueen is my idol. A true creative renegade who told stories through fashion like no one else. I keep his book next to my desk and revisit it often.

Seeing his exhibition at the Met was like seeing something from another world. The fashion show, where a robot painted a dress live on the runway, was spectacular. Virgil and Pharrell are also constant sources of inspiration for me.





LBB> My first professional project…

Nathan> I’ve honestly blocked out most of my first projects. I didn’t have a glamorous start – I graduated during the 2010 financial meltdown and had to hustle hard, creating independent projects late at night just to stand out. A couple of years later, I finally got my break and started making work I was proud of.





LBB> The piece of work that made me vow to never make anything like that…

Nathan> Bad work doesn’t make me as angry as seeing creative agencies publishing the hell out of bang-average creative. That makes me angry. It’s one thing to recognise something isn’t great, but attempting to convince me to celebrate something that is poor annoys me greatly.

That said, seeing bad work brings me peace, too. It’s a reminder that even if your next piece doesn’t land perfectly, it’s probably still miles better than a lot of what’s out there.





LBB> The piece of work that still makes me jealous…

Nathan> I loved the Gucci catwalk when Alessandro Michele sent models down the runway carrying replicas of their own severed heads. It was absolutely insane, and I loved it.

My good friend Caleb Jensen made a Nike commercial with an overweight kid running toward the camera. The tagline was, 'Find Your Greatness'. It was perfect.

I also loved the old Stella Artois French films and Diesel’s ‘Be Stupid’ campaign. I’m a fan of fashion when it brings humour and storytelling into the mix.





LBB> The creative project that changed my career…

Nathan> What started as a battery commercial for Duracell turned into something much bigger. We told the story of the first deaf player in the NFL who used batteries to power his hearing aids. The film ended up airing during the Super Bowl, went viral on Reddit, and resonated with many people.

That spot opened doors, especially into the sports world, which is where I thrive. Soon after, I helped rebrand the 76ers, launched Lady Gaga’s album, and it all started rolling from there.





LBB> The work I’m proudest of…

Nathan> Since launching WIGZ, I’ve been incredibly proud of the wide range of projects we’ve tackled. We’re no longer just making ads – we’re crafting cultural moments and immersive brand experiences that people actually want to engage with.

We’ve been fortunate to collaborate with Jimmy Butler on Bigface Coffee, launched shoes for Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum with Jordan Brand, and helped shape Bigface’s identity. I truly love the brands we've been able to engage with: Nike, Jordan, Fanatics, Puma, Premier League – the list goes on. But what I’m most proud of is the range – from films and fashion to books, retail environments, and live events.





LBB> The project that makes me cringe…

Nathan> Still top secret. Locked in a box. Key thrown away. We don’t talk about it.





LBB> The recent project that excited me most…

Nathan> We just helped launch A$AP Rocky’s new fashion line, which was a dream project. I’ve always admired him. We built a whole workshop space in Chinatown, NYC, to showcase the line, then hosted a late-night party for friends and family. I love it when we can blend traditional creative elements with physical storytelling to create something that feels complete.