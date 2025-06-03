EōS Fitness Launches ‘Will Power,’ the Fitness Industry’s First Brand Character

EōS Fitness has teamed up with creative studio Taylor James to launch 'Will Power,' the industry’s first fully animated brand character, reimagining how wellness brands connect with audiences through innovation and storytelling.

A New Kind of Brand Ambassador

Will Power is an emotionally intelligent brand ambassador designed for long-term storytelling, cross-platform scalability, and deep audience resonance. Embodying motivation, optimism, and the spirit of the EōS community, Will Power connects with gym-goers of all backgrounds through humour, heart, and resilience.

Taylor James and creative agency Riester developed a character that would reflect the personality of the brand’s members and stand out across digital, social, and broadcast platforms.

Starting with rough sketches and 2D character studies, Will Power evolved through clay-inspired 3D modelling to achieve a tactile, handmade aesthetic, complete with fingerprint-like surface textures and natural imperfections.

“We approached Will Power as a fully developed character from day one, not just a visual, but someone with emotion, presence, and intention,” said Courtney Barasch, head of production at Taylor James. “Every detail, from the subtleties of his facial expressions to the way he moves, was designed to make him feel real and relatable. This was a chance to blend creativity and technology in a way that redefines how brands can tell stories and build meaningful connections.”

Building Emotional and Authentic Connection

Each phase of the production, from storyboarding and motion capture to lighting and environment design, was crafted to support Will Power’s upbeat, relatable personality. The result is a campaign that feels less like an ad, and more like a character-driven short film that motivates viewers to act.

“Will Power represents a strategic leap in how brands can engage audiences,” said Andrew Hall, VP, business development at Taylor James. “He’s not a one-off mascot, he’s a scalable character with a narrative voice, designed for cross-platform storytelling and long-term brand building. This project showcases the power of combining emotion-led design with future-facing technology to create assets that grow in value over time.”.

EōS Fitness and Taylor James have set a new benchmark for emotional storytelling and creative innovation in fitness marketing. As Will Power continues to inspire audiences across platforms, the campaign demonstrates how brands can use character-led narratives to foster deeper connections, drive engagement, and build enduring brand equity.

“Will Power is more than a campaign, it's a mindset and a long-term strategy rooted in relatability, motivation, and genuine connections. As the fitness industry's first brand character, Will brings a playful energy that makes people smile while reminding them that fitness should feel authentic and attainable. His resilience and heart reflect the EōS community: real people showing up to achieve their goals, supporting one another, and having fun along the way.” explained Shilpi Sullivan, chief marketing officer at EōS Fitness.

