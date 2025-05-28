Edisen Rebrands as Orb Group

Edisen has marked a new era in content operations. Edisen, the creative technology company known for powering high-performance creative, has officially rebranded as Orb Group, signaling a bold commitment to revolutionise how brands create, adapt, and scale content with intelligence and efficiency, while maintaining creativity at the core.

This transformation is a strategic response to the challenges modern marketers face; soaring content demands, tighter budgets, fragmented platforms, and increasing pressure to deliver faster results. According to Gartner’s 2025 CMO Spend Survey, nearly 40% of CMOs plan to reduce agency spend this year, underscoring a shift toward in-house production and more cost-effective strategies. As the engine behind today’s most ambitious brands, Orb Group brings order to content chaos, equipping marketers with the systems, scale, and AI-enhanced workflows they need to take control, move faster, and fully unlock the value of their content.

“The legacy agency model was built for a different time, not for the complexity or pace today’s brands demand,” said Kate Dohaney, CEO of Orb Group. “Orb’s approach is built around a new content optimisation model that empowers brands to enhance creativity, scale intelligently, and give clients more control, clarity, and as much return on every idea, asset, and dollar as possible.”

Introducing the Orb1 Platform: Where Creative Intelligence Meets Operational Precision

At the heart of Orb Group’s next-gen offerings is Orb1, its proprietary smart production platform. Built to seamlessly integrate into existing ecosystems, Orb1 uses AI to intelligently tag assets, manage feedback loops, and automate high-volume content versioning, extending the life of every creative asset while accelerating production timelines.

The Orb1 Platform powers four core services designed to modernise how brands produce and scale content:

· Orb Smart Production: AI-powered, modular shoot planning and scalable production designed for efficiency. Orb enables brands to capture once and adapt across multiple formats, markets, and audiences, maximising the value of every shoot.

· Orb Smart Versioning: Automated content versioning, localisation, and AI voiceover designed to accelerate speed to market. Orb’s tools help ensure creative integrity and brand consistency across global campaigns.

· Orb Workflow Optimisation: End-to-end consulting services focused on streamlining operations and optimising the content supply chain. Orb works with brands to map, design, and manage the ecosystem of vendors, tools, and workflows required for scalable performance.

· Orb Broadcast Distribution: Delivery of content to broadcast, OTT, and digital platforms at a fraction of traditional costs. Orb’s proprietary formatting and delivery engine ensures assets arrive rights-cleared, QC-verified, and ready for any screen.

Case Study: Vital Proteins, a Nestlé Health Science brand

To meet the demands of a global campaign across 23 markets, Vital Proteins partnered with Orb Group to optimise content output through Orb1. By planning one modular shoot and activating Orb Smart Versioning and Workflow Optimization, the brand generated over 500 localised assets in five weeks, cutting production costs by 40% and launching faster than ever before.

“Maintaining global brand consistency, while incorporating local culture, accent, and customs in mind is a challenge for any global marketer,” said Taylor Lear, senior manager of international consumer marketing at Vital Proteins. “It didn’t seem possible to develop a library of assets of this scale in such a short amount of time, yet The Orb team delivered on-brand video content at scale in a fraction of the time we had planned with no waste left on the cutting room floor.”

Not Just a Platform: A New Model for Partnership

“Modern content demands have outpaced traditional systems,” said Ben Torkian, CTO of Orb Group. “We've engineered Orb1 as the intelligent operating system for creative operations, leveraging AI and automation to cut through complexity, eliminate fragmentation, and provide brands with the speed, scale, and precision needed to thrive in today's landscape.”