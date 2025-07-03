Dotted Line Names Leslie Griles Chief Client Officer

As it scales its national footprint and deepens its strategic offering, Dotted Line, a Richmond-based strategic creative agency, has named Leslie Griles as its chief client officer. In this newly created role, Leslie will lead the agency’s client experience and service strategy across a growing roster of national and regional brands, ensuring Dotted Line continues to deliver insight-driven work that multiplies potential for its partners.



As CCO, Leslie will focus on client health and growth, collaborating closely with founder and CEO Lauren Sweeney and head of creative Ron Villacarillo to drive the agency’s next chapter of impact. That includes a continued investment in brand strategy, cross-functional collaboration, and best-in-class client partnerships.



Leslie brings more than 20 years of experience in brand development, strategic partnerships, and creative leadership. For the past decade, she has led her own consultancy, advising in-house teams and agencies across industries. Prior to that, she spent 18 years at The Martin Agency in key leadership roles, including director of brand partnerships.



“I’ve long admired Dotted Line’s ability to pair thoughtful strategy with bold creative,” said Leslie. “I’m excited to join a team that is deeply committed to helping brands grow - and to be part of what comes next.”



“Leslie’s ability to connect big picture thinking with day-to-day execution makes her a powerful force for our clients and our team,” said Lauren Sweeney, founder and CEO of Dotted Line. “We’re thrilled to welcome her as we step into our next phase of growth.”



Dotted Line was recently named one of Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies and continues to build its reputation through standout brand campaigns across sectors, including Twist Broadband, Reynolds Community College, Richmond United, and others.

The addition of a chief client officer underscores the agency’s commitment to combining rigorous strategy and service with category-defining creative.

