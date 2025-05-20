Doro Smartphones Highlights the Tech Gap Facing Seniors

Research reveals that although 91% of older adults (age 65+) now own smartphones, many still find them confusing and hard to maintain - often relying on younger family members for digital support. Against this backdrop, Swedish smartphone challenger Doro, in its latest campaign, shines a light on the absurdity of giving older relatives smartphones that aren't designed for their specific needs.



A recent international study into consumer phone habits shows that most older adults in key European markets now use smartphones - and the benefits are undeniable. Supporting relatives say smartphones help their senior loved ones stay connected, share moments through video calls and photos, and reach out for help in emergencies. But there’s an underlying contradiction: while smartphones enable connection, they also introduce complexity. Many seniors face challenges navigating updates and settings, worry about pressing the wrong thing, or struggle to use certain apps and features. It’s perhaps no surprise that 54% of supporting relatives say they assist a loved one with digital tasks at least once a week - revealing an often-overlooked truth: smartphones aren’t always smart for everyone.

“Smartphones have become essential - but all are not built for everyone. This study confirms what we often hear: many older adults feel left behind by tech. With Doro Aurora, we’ve designed smart that truly fits - and we wanted to convey that in a light- hearted, easy-going way that makes people smile and relate - instead of focusing too much on the struggles or getting lost in technical details”, says Julian Read, CEO at Doro.

In Doro’s latest campaign for its new Aurora smartphone range, the brand humorously illustrates the absurdity of gifting older relatives things that don’t suit them - like giving a vegan mother a fur coat or an Italian grandad a pineapple pizza - and draws a parallel to smartphones that aren’t built with their needs in mind.



“We liked the idea of using universal truths to highlight how absurd it is to give someone something that clearly isn’t made for them. It’s funny - but also kind of obvious - how un-smart it is to hand your loved one a device that doesn’t actually suit their needs”, says Mads Schmidt Hansen, senior creative at Nord DDB Copenhagen.



The new Doro Aurora smartphones are designed with intuitive, user-friendly features that cater to both the users and their support network. Key highlights include physical call/home buttons, an emergency alert system with GPS, enhanced sound clarity, a simplified interface, and remote access for family assistance.



The campaign will run in OLV, social media and display across UK, Germany, France and Sweden.



