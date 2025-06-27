senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

DoorDash Reunites Horror Icons for a Hilariously Relatable Summer Scarefest

27/06/2025
28
Share
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ali Larter star in 'Summer Scaries', Caviar's short film that kicks off DoorDash’s 'Summer of DashPass' with nostalgia, humour, and a survival guide for the chaotic parenting season

DoorDash is kicking off this year’s 'Summer of DashPass' with a genre-bending twist – partnering with horror icons Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ali Larter on a new original short film titled Summer Scaries.

Inspired by their legendary roles in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'Final Destination', the film humorously reimagines the thrills of summer through a parental lens – showcasing the chaos, costs, and curveballs that come with having kids home 24/7. From escalating activity expenses to the logistical mayhem of summer schedules, the short offers a tongue-in-cheek nod to seasonal parenting survival – all powered by DashPass.

'Summer of DashPass' will officially kick off on June 26, offering exclusive weekly deal drops and seasonal perks for DashPass members, limited-time annual plan discounts and more.

"We're all familiar with the 'summer scaries' – kids home from school. Sky-high costs. Constant chaos. For this year's Summer of DashPass event, we brought back icons who survived horror summers in the past, only to face a new kind of nightmare now that they’re parents: summer with kids. This campaign leans into that panic with humour, nostalgia, and a little help from DashPass to make summer feel a lot less scary.” commented Rafael Segri, co-head of creative at Superette, DoorDash’s in-house creative studio

"In the Summer, days home with the kids can feel more chaotic than any movie set I've ever been on. You're constantly running out of something, and the chorus of 'I'm bored' can be its own kind of horror movie. The 'Summer Scaries' campaign is a fun way to laugh at the madness. In reality, having something like DashPass to get everything from pool toys to groceries dropped at our door is a game-changer. And with the Summer of DashPass deals, at least my wallet doesn't have to be part of the horror story." said Freddie Prinze Jr.

"I’ve screamed my way through my fair share of horror films, but the sheer volume of 'Can we have a snack?' in July is a terror I was not prepared for as a parent. This film was a blast to make because it’s a fun, winking nod to that summer chaos we all face when kids are home from school. It’s that feeling of your to-do list multiplying in real-time. For me, DashPass is like having a secret weapon to handle those last-minute, 'Oh no, we're out of sunscreen!' moments. Knowing I can get what I need delivered, especially with the extra savings during the Summer of DashPass, helps me feel like I can actually win the summer instead of just surviving it." remarked Ali Larter

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Caviar
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Caviar
Let There Be Anything
Autodesk
09/05/2025
Smooth for All with Joel McHale
Seattle's Best Coffee
07/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1