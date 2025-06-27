DoorDash Reunites Horror Icons for a Hilariously Relatable Summer Scarefest

​DoorDash is kicking off this year’s 'Summer of DashPass' with a genre-bending twist – partnering with horror icons Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ali Larter on a new original short film titled Summer Scaries.

Inspired by their legendary roles in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'Final Destination', the film humorously reimagines the thrills of summer through a parental lens – showcasing the chaos, costs, and curveballs that come with having kids home 24/7. From escalating activity expenses to the logistical mayhem of summer schedules, the short offers a tongue-in-cheek nod to seasonal parenting survival – all powered by DashPass.

'Summer of DashPass' will officially kick off on June 26, offering exclusive weekly deal drops and seasonal perks for DashPass members, limited-time annual plan discounts and more.

"We're all familiar with the 'summer scaries' – kids home from school. Sky-high costs. Constant chaos. For this year's Summer of DashPass event, we brought back icons who survived horror summers in the past, only to face a new kind of nightmare now that they’re parents: summer with kids. This campaign leans into that panic with humour, nostalgia, and a little help from DashPass to make summer feel a lot less scary.” commented Rafael Segri, co-head of creative at Superette, DoorDash’s in-house creative studio

"In the Summer, days home with the kids can feel more chaotic than any movie set I've ever been on. You're constantly running out of something, and the chorus of 'I'm bored' can be its own kind of horror movie. The 'Summer Scaries' campaign is a fun way to laugh at the madness. In reality, having something like DashPass to get everything from pool toys to groceries dropped at our door is a game-changer. And with the Summer of DashPass deals, at least my wallet doesn't have to be part of the horror story." said Freddie Prinze Jr.

"I’ve screamed my way through my fair share of horror films, but the sheer volume of 'Can we have a snack?' in July is a terror I was not prepared for as a parent. This film was a blast to make because it’s a fun, winking nod to that summer chaos we all face when kids are home from school. It’s that feeling of your to-do list multiplying in real-time. For me, DashPass is like having a secret weapon to handle those last-minute, 'Oh no, we're out of sunscreen!' moments. Knowing I can get what I need delivered, especially with the extra savings during the Summer of DashPass, helps me feel like I can actually win the summer instead of just surviving it." remarked Ali Larter

