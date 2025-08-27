The London HIV Prevention Programme Rallies the City to Unite Aginst HIV

'Do It London', the awareness campaign from the London HIV Prevention Programme, has launched a new creative platform with the aim of ending new HIV transmissions and stigma in the city: 'Let’s Prevent HIV Together'.

This is the first campaign by UNLIMITED, part of Accenture Song, since the agency group was appointed to the account at the beginning of the year.

'Let’s Prevent HIV Together' informs Londoners of the four proven ways to prevent HIV – regular testing, condoms, PrEP (a daily pill that helps prevent HIV), and ‘U=U’ (knowing that undetectable = untransmittable) – and encourages all Londoners to unite in breaking the stigma around HIV and take shared responsibility for the city’s health.

Running across audio, print, social and OOH throughout London, the creative has been developed with the language of London in mind, designed to spark engagement by tapping into the city’s pride, shared experiences and unique voices of its diverse communities.

There will also be community-focused executions such as a pop-up nail salon in Peckham Palms, London's first Black women-led business hub, ahead of Notting Hill Carnival weekend to help London’s women get HIV testing on their radar. The salon, executed by TMW’s live experiences team, will offer free Carnival-inspired express manicures designed by nail artist to the stars, Shea Osei, paired with confidential HIV advice and access to testing.

The integrated campaign also spans PR and Social, delivered by TMW Tomorrow (TMW’s social and influencer division) helping raise awareness of the wider programme’s objectives and promote bookings at the Peckham pop-up through earned press and influencer content.

Reactive content will also be utilised to target different demographics, such as football fans. Crystal Palace’s FA Cup triumph will be celebrated with posters in Croydon, with executions also planned on London derby days.

Marc Thompson, lead commissioner of the London HIV Prevention Programme said, “To achieve our goal of zero new HIV transmissions by 2030, we need Londoners to unite behind our collective health. To connect with all of London requires not only memorable creative that appeals to all, but executions that speak to the heart of different communities. We’re incredibly proud of the campaign that TMW and the7stars have delivered, which does just that.”

​Graeme Noble, chief creative officer, TMW, part of Accenture Song said, “The core of this campaign is the belief that it will take everyone to achieve the ambition of ending new HIV transmissions in the city. Whilst most Londoners don’t know enough about stopping it, they do know about London. It was crucial to us that the creative inherently got what being a Londoner is all about – both the city-wide stuff with broad appeal and the nicher details that only certain people will get.”