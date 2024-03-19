Ditch the Pitch, Embrace the Xploration

We don’t have a process slide. But we do have one about our people.
We believe the key to a successful agency relationship lies not in empty promises (or a confusing process) but in authentic connections and collaborative spirit.
Here's what we believe you should look for in a pitch and prioritize in your next marketing partner:
Find a team that's passionate about your brand and shares your vision. At Xpedition, our purpose is to tell stories that resonate on a human level. Our team is built on diverse perspectives and lived experiences, allowing us to navigate sensitive topics with authenticity and empathy. Our team also has an industry-leading retention rate, so you can confidently pick our people – not just an idea.
Ditch the top-down approach. Choose an agency with a flat structure that fosters open communication and collaboration. At Xpedition, everyone has a voice, and teammates are encouraged to connect across departments to share ideas and feedback. This empowers individuals and fuels deep engagement in every project.
Break free from traditional marketing messages. We believe in connecting with your audience on a deeper level. Let's explore ways to showcase the human impact your brand makes on the world. Additionally, our independent structure allows for unique engagement models, tailored to your specific needs.
The current climate is the perfect time to reimagine the agency relationship – starting with the search process. At Xpedition, we believe there's no one-size-fits-all approach. We're excited to collaborate with you and chart a new course that leads to fresh ideas and remarkable success.