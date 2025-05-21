Dessert Before Dinner Delivers Superhero Action for Marvel and Hasbro

​Dessert Before Dinner has wrapped production on an energetic new suite of broadcast and digital spots for Marvel and Hasbro’s latest toy launch: the Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster, a first-of-its-kind toy that uses a proprietary gel-based fluid to create tangible, interactive webs for kids to shoot and play with.



Produced in collaboration with Santa Monica-based agency Tongal, and directed by Andy Kelemen, the campaign showcases the power, versatility, and imagination built into Hasbro’s latest Spider-Man product. Filmed on location in Pittsburgh, the spots blend dynamic slow motion, clever VFX, and kinetic stunt work, complete with trampoline-assisted web-slinging, to bring superhero roleplay to life.

“This was all about creating something visually striking and aspirational that still stays true to the safety and functionality of the toy,” said Andy. “We worked closely with Hasbro’s legal and product teams to make sure the web blaster was shown as accurately and excitingly as possible, without crossing into fantasy. That’s where our experience really comes into play.”

Dessert Before Dinner handled all aspects of production and post, from casting to multi-format delivery. The final campaign is rolling out now across broadcast, social media, and organic platforms in a variety of lengths and aspect ratios, optimised for each platform.

This marks another entry in Dessert Before Dinner’s growing kids and family portfolio.

The company has previously collaborated with Hasbro on campaigns for Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and other beloved brands, establishing themselves as a go-to creative partner for high-quality, kid-focused storytelling that blends fun, energy, and production precision.



Check out more from Dessert Before Dinner here.