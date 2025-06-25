senckađ
Dentsu Redder Strikes a Chord for Hòa Phát with Operatic Steel Campaign

25/06/2025
Blending cinematic visuals with the iconic Habanera aria, the 'Approved Worldwide' TVC transforms steel manufacturing into a bold artistic statement, spotlighting Hòa Phát’s global ambition and people-powered excellence

Dentsu Redder has taken an artistic tone on the heavy industry of steel manufacturing with 'Chất Thép Hòa Phát – Năm Châu Gật Đầu' ('Approved Worldwide'), a cinematic, 30-second branding TVC to affirm Hòa Phát Steel’s global ambitions and domestic leadership in steel manufacturing.

Blending visual storytelling with the iconic rhythm of 'Carmen’s Habanera'—one of the most recognisable opera arias that has also resonated in popular culture—the film sidesteps traditional voiceovers and technical jargons, turning the steel-making process into a stage, using rhythm and synchronic choreography to embody the brand’s strength, unity, and excellence.

As the creative agency behind the campaign, Dentsu Redder led strategy planning and execution, including concept development, scriptwriting, musical direction, as well as venue management at the Dung Quat factory.

Representative of Hòa Phát commented, “Beyond our reputation as an entrenched steel manufacturer in Vietnam, we want to speak to the hearts and minds of our stakeholders domestically and beyond in an energetic way that sets us apart from others. Steel manufacturing is a heavy industry but the spirit of Hòa Phát is anything but. That is why it was important that we can deliver the true essence of Hòa Phát with the solidarity of our people singing to one tune. Dentsu Redder has hit the right note with Approved Worldwide, putting us on the global stage through a much-familiar tune to many."

Mai Le, Senior Creative Director of Dentsu Redder commented “While it can be hard to understand the makings of steel manufacturing, with Approved Worldwide, we wanted to ensure that the audience is able to see a side of it that goes beyond the technicalities of a heavy industry. Particularly for Hòa Phát, it was also important for us to speak to what the well-loved brand represents at its core - where its people power its excellence domestically and globally. A familiar tune, an infectious energy, and impeccably sychronised choreography brought that home for us.”

Credits
