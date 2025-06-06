David Sheldon-Hicks on Surrounding Yourself with Excellence

Having worked for several years in digital media, music videos, advertising and film on high-profile projects including ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Casino Royale’, David Sheldon-Hicks founded Territory Studio in 2010.

Highly regarded in the industry, Territory’s name frequently appears in the closing credits of films by world-class studios such as Marvel, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, and Warner Bros.

The studio has established a solid track record in innovation – not only through its creative output, but also its technical ability to deliver ground-breaking, future-facing concepts.

LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

David> I started at a studio called Peacock. While I wasn’t leading, I learned a lot by observing, especially from my creative director, Mark. He taught me how to be professional; how to communicate well, work with clients, and understand how my time impacted budgets.

That really laid the groundwork for me.

Honestly, I never planned to step into a major leadership role as I saw myself as a hands-on creative. But these early experiences really shaped how I lead today.

I got my first formal experience at Fold7 where I was leading a small motion team on music videos and commercial projects. It was an incredibly fun, creative period, but I didn’t grasp how true leadership is less about managing bigger, complex projects and more about supporting people. This realisation came to fruition when we launched Territory Studio.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

David> I figured it out through experience. Nearly a decade working across multiple studios gave me exposure to a variety of leadership styles. I learned a lot from leaders I respected, but I also saw examples of what not to do. That showed me the importance of leading with energy and genuinely caring about people and the work we do together.

I also learnt an awful lot from clients. Film directors are very hands-off in the way they lead; it's more about assembling the right team and briefing correctly. If the team has a genuine cohesion and the right mindset, then I often just need to get out of the way.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role? If so, how did you work towards it – and if not, when did you start realising that you had it in you?

David> I always saw myself as a hands-on creative, maybe a creative director at most. The turning point came when I lost a dream project because I became the bottleneck. There just weren’t enough hours in the day, and I was holding the team back. That failure taught me my biggest leadership lesson: hire people who are better than you, surround yourself with great talent, and trust them to do their best work.

Since then, I’ve focused on enabling others. That means giving them the right brief, supporting their growth, and letting them find the solutions. That’s when I realised leadership isn’t about control, but creating a space for others to do their best work. People need to feel challenged, and from that, we get a sense of achievement that turns into a positive reinforcement.





LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, and how much can be taught and learnt?

David> I’m living proof that leadership can be learned! I’m introverted, and recently discovered I’m slightly on the autism spectrum, and I’ve had to work hard to develop deeper empathy. Leadership isn’t static. It's something I’m still learning every day.

That said, I’ve met leaders whose personalities seem naturally suited to leadership, but for me, it’s all about being intentional. I listen and learn from my team a lot.





LBB> What aspects of leadership do you find most challenging, and how do you work through them?

David> Speaking to internal teams, especially in smaller groups where I know everyone well, is a challenge. One-on-one conversations are easier, while I’m still building my confidence in group settings.

Remote leadership is another challenge. It’s difficult to understand everything from a distance, and I’m constantly balancing when to step in versus when to trust the team. I’ve learned to pause, assess if I have enough information, and sometimes apply the opposite instinct. I need to slow down when I feel rushed, or speed up when I hesitate.

Transparency is also tricky: sharing enough to keep people informed without overwhelming them, especially in tough times.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you’ve failed whilst in charge? How did you address the issue and what did you learn from it?

David> Absolutely! Many times. One of the biggest failures was when I lost a project because I didn’t have the capacity to keep up, and I blocked the team. That taught me my most important leadership lesson: hire great people and enable them. Don’t be your own limiting factor.

I’ve made smaller mistakes too, such as using the wrong tone on Slack or email, or stepping into projects without understanding the full context, especially remotely.

I’ve also learned you won’t always get it right because leadership is messy and human. What helps is reflecting on my mindset, taking care of my mental health, and giving myself permission to keep learning. That, in turn, helps me and the whole team.





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

David> For me, it’s all about balance. I aim to be open but practical. Too much information, especially during tough times, can overwhelm people. On the flip side, exposing teams to uncomfortable truths can also be empowering and help manage future challenges.

It’s often a gut decision. Figuring out how much to share so people feel respected and informed, without causing unnecessary anxiety. Especially in times of economic uncertainty, it’s about being honest while keeping people steady. I’m fortunate to have a strong leadership team as a sounding board, which really helps. That middle ground, what I call ‘curated openness’, is where real leadership happens.





LBB> In continually changing market circumstances, how do you cope with the responsibility of leading a team through difficult waters?

David> It’s a challenge, and for me, it comes down to balancing communication, timing, and trust. You need to share enough so teams feel informed, without destabilising them.

I’m conscious of when and how I react. Sometimes you need to move quickly; other times, it’s better to pause and gather context.





LBB> As a leader, what are some of the ways in which you’ve prioritised diversity and inclusion within your workforce?

David> It’s something I’ve thought about a lot over the years, and my approach has evolved. Initially, my instinct was to focus purely on merit. I believed in hiring the best people. But over time, I realised it’s more nuanced than this.

I’m proud that our studio is diverse in areas like neurodiversity, and we have broad representation across race, sexuality, and belief. As a global team, our workforce reflects the places we hire from. That said, we have work to do on gender representation, and I think the whole industry needs to be more proactive.

I prefer focusing on doing the right things rather than just talking about them. For me, it’s about consistently hiring from diverse pools, respecting individual talent, and staying aware of where we can improve. It’s a constant effort, not a box-ticking exercise.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business? And how have you managed to keep it alive with increases in remote and hybrid working patterns?

David> Culture is vital, even though I sometimes struggle to articulate it. I find it hard to stand in front of teams and explain why we do things, but I know culture shows up in how we treat people, collaborate, and support each other’s growth.

Remote and hybrid work have made maintaining connections harder. When you’re not physically present, it’s tough to pick up on what’s happening, which can make leading effectively more difficult. I try to stay grounded by trusting the team and focusing on unlocking their potential rather than micromanaging.

For me, culture isn’t a set of slogans. It’s about serving the team and the wider creative industry. That mindset helps keep the culture alive, even when we’re apart.





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

David> Honestly? My calendar. It sounds simple, but learning to manage my time well has been the most useful resource. It helps me stay focused, protect space for thinking, and be present for others when it matters.

Of course, I’ve learned a lot from experience, mentors, and practices like reflection and therapy, but if I had to name one thing that’s consistently helped me lead better, it’s effective time management. Ask my team, it's still an ongoing process!