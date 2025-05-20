DOOM™: The Dark Ages Launches Gaming World First at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

In a world-first, Miai+, the brand partnership specialist, has brought together the worlds of gaming and gardening - via an extraordinary collaboration between The Firepit Company, Xbox, Bethesda Softworks and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.



The partnership sees sci-fi fantasy video game DOOM™: The Dark Ages unleash a hellish garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, from May 20th - 24th, marking the iconic garden show’s first ever gaming partnership.



The DOOM™: The Dark Ages garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show features a series of epic floral displays with a unique blend of angelic and ethereal arrangements and DOOM's dark, medieval aesthetic.



The centrepiece of the garden is the DOOM Sphere fire pit - a bespoke, 900mm steel structure hand-cut by The Firepit Company. The design features intricately carved demons and adversaries from the game, inspired by digital concept art created by designer Nate Reynolds. These concepts were then hand-drawn onto the steel by The Firepit Company’s in-house artists, blending digital innovation with artisanal craftsmanship. The fire pit stands as a dramatic tribute to DOOM’s dark medieval aesthetic, anchoring the garden’s immersive atmosphere.

The Slayer dominates this hellscape garden and is surrounded and consumed by an arrangement of dark flowers, including Julisa (‘Black Hero’), Centaurea Cyanus (‘Black Ball’), Petunia (‘Black Velvet’) and Zantedeschia (‘Odessa’), as well as a meticulously carved slate pedestal, with the Slayer’s signature symbol slashed across the stone, transforming the event itself into the ‘Chelsea Fire Show’.

The collaboration, devised by Miai+, also includes Mini Blaze Firepits, a smaller tabletop version of the DOOM™: The Dark Ages-inspired fire pit, that can be used indoors and outdoors. These will be available to the public to buy on The Firepit Company website from May 19th.



Seeding kits will also be sent to select influencers around the world and will feature in influencer content across social platforms. The kits include skull crusher marshmallows, DOOM™: The Dark Ages themed scented candles (Fire Spice and Blood Orange), and skewers to aid marshmallow toasting - all in a DOOM™: The Dark Ages themed box decorated with art from the game.

DOOM™: The Dark Ages is set to release on May 15th, marking the 30th anniversary of the iconic franchise. To celebrate, fans have the chance to win their very own DOOM Sphere fire pit — the dramatic centrepiece featured at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. To enter, head over to The Firepit Company’s Instagram page, follow @firepitcompany, and tag someone you’d gather around the firepit with.

A teaser campaign for the activation - featuring imagery and video content of the DOOM™: The Dark Ages fire pit and garden at Chelsea - will run across Xbox, DOOM™, and The Firepit Company’s social channels from mid-May. Miai+ created all of the initial concepts for the teaser, which were brought to life under the creative direction of Taya Harris and captured by production studio Liquid Crimson.



At the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, there will be special Black Pansy seeds on offer so that people can take an element of the DOOM™: The Dark Ages garden home with them.

The DOOM™: The Dark Ages garden will be open to visitors to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show from Tuesday, 20th May to Saturday, 24th May.

The Firepit Company is a family-run business with a presence at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for over 10 years.



Steve Merrett, marketing and communications director for Northern Europe at Bethesda said, “As we celebrate the 15th May launch of DOOM: The Dark Ages, this partnership with the Firepit Company adds a literal spark to our campaign,” said Steve Merrett, marketing and communications director for Northern Europe at Bethesda. “It’s stunning design perfectly captures the essence of DOOM, combining both functionality and style to create a centrepiece worthy of any outdoor area. Bold and iconic elements pay homage to this year’s most anticipated action title – where fires rage as the Slayer steps into battle.”



Jason Andre, managing director of The Firepit Company, said, “I grew up playing Doom when I was young. It was my first foray into action gaming and introduced me to a love of gaming. When we first spoke about creating something special for Doom: The Dark Ages, I was instantly hooked on the idea! It has been a pleasure to work on such an iconic piece, and the whole team is excited to see the pieces being enjoyed!”



​Rianne Quintyn, partnership manager at Miai+, adds, “Collaborating with two brands of profound cultural heritage to translate DOOM’s legacy into a handcrafted firepit was an inspiring journey. Witnessing this fusion of craftsmanship and iconic history stands as a proud and memorable moment for us at Miai.”



