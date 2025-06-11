DEPT Hires Jack Williams as Senior Vice President of Growth for EMEA

Global marketing and technology services company DEPT® has hired Jack Williams as senior vice president of growth for EMEA. This newly created position reflects DEPT®'s commitment to accelerating commercial performance and expanding its regional footprint, already responsible for 50% of its global revenue. Jack’s hiring will also support the momentum from the first half of the year, when the company added brands such as Lufthansa, PepsiCo, Salamander, Logitetch, and EPI/WERO to its client portfolio.

In his role, Jack will be responsible for leading and evolving an EMEA-wide growth team focused on expanding existing client relationships, generating new opportunities, building strategic partnerships, and elevating DEPT®'s brand across both regional and local markets. His remit will be pivotal in driving DEPT®'s commercial success and scaling its operations throughout EMEA. He will work closely with Andrew Dimitriou, global chief client and growth officer, and the broader EMEA leadership team, including EMEA CEO Joanna Trippett and EVP of EMEA Helga Sasdi.

Jack Williams brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and strategies that consistently drive commercial success. Before joining DEPT®, he held senior growth roles at Deloitte Digital, ACNE, and Atomic. Having worked on both agency and consultancy sides, Jack brings a unique perspective on the evolving marketing landscape. He believes in the power of technology to enable transformation, and his advocacy for conceptual creativity has earned him recognition as a top performer in the industry, culminating in his induction into the BD100 Hall of Fame in 2024.

"Joining DEPT® is a real pinch-me moment," said Jack Williams. "Marketing has evolved more than any other business function over the past decade — and DEPT® has been ahead of the curve every step, unifying technology, data, and creativity into a single, modern model that is the blueprint for the agency of the future."

"Jack balances commercial grit with a thoughtful, creative eye, and he’ll blend in perfectly with our team. There’s real momentum with clients and prospects in the EMEA region, and Jack will be fundamental in boosting our client portfolio even more”, said Andrew Dimitriou, global chief client and growth officer.

