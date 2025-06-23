DDB Worldwide Named Cannes Lions 2025 Network of the Year

​DDB Worldwide, part of Omnicom, has once again claimed the prestigious title of Network of the Year at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This marks the second time the network has secured the honour, following its historic first win in 2023. In a record-breaking year, DDB surpassed its 2023 award tally with a total of 112 Lions, further cementing its place at the forefront of the global creative industry.



DDB’s continued rise comes just one year into the leadership of global CEO Alex Lubar and president and global chief creative officer, Chaka Sobhani. Since taking the reins, the duo has steered the network into a new era; one defined by tighter integration, emotionally-led creativity, and a sharpened focus on work that delivers both cultural impact and real business results.



Chaka Sobhani commented, “I literally don’t have the words. This means the absolute world to us. I couldn’t be prouder of our DDB network and the passion, commitment, and love that has gone behind us getting here. A huge thank you also to our amazing clients for their trust and partnership - we wouldn’t be here without you and I hope we’ve made you proud. Hopefully, this is the start of much more to come from DDB - and on a personal note, I can only say it’s been the most incredible first year!”



“2023 was a landmark year for DDB, but we saw it as the beginning,” said Alex Lubar. “The momentum you’re seeing now is the result of a global network aligned around a simple belief: creativity is the most powerful force in business. I’m incredibly proud of our exceptional teams and client partners on this collective effort.”



2025 Cannes Lions highlights:



Regional Network of the Year - Latin America



Regional Network of the Year - Pacific



Classic Track Agency of the Year - Africa Creative DDB



Good Track Agency of the Year - Africa Creative DDB



Experience Track Agency of the Year - DM9



Africa Creative DDB is the 1st ranked agency in Brazil, 2nd in Agency of the Year



The first time DDB won four Grands Prix across different brands since 2016, including:



- Audio & Radio: 'One Second Ads' (Budweiser, Africa Creative DDB)



- Music: 'Tracking Bad Bunny' (Rimas Entertainment, DDB Latina Puerto Rico)



- Creative Data: 'Efficient Way to Pay' (Consul, DM9)



- Sustainable Development Goals: 'The Amazon Greenventory' (Natura, Africa Creative DDB)



20 total Gold Lions



37 total Silver Lions



51 total Bronze Lions



320 total shortlists



First Gold Cannes Lion in Finland for Nordea, Parental Leave Mortgage



First Grand Prix for DDB Latina Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico’s second in history



First Gold for DDB Warsaw for McDonald’s Winter Takes on Color in Brand Experience & Activation



Most Lions and Grands Prix won by DDB Latina ever, with 78 trophies vs their previous record of 44



Most awarded network in Brand Experience & Activation with 20 trophies



Most awards on behalf of McDonald’s than any other agency network



This creative surge has been powered by the DDB global Creative Council, Bullseye, which is led by global chief creative operations officer, Susie Walker, and continues to push boundaries across regions. This year, the program has been expanded to include rising creative talent, who have actively shaped DDB’s award-winning creative work.



DDB’s rise has also been fuelled by the growing influence of some of its most dynamic agencies, including DDB Paris, Africa Creative DDB, alma, DM9, adam&eveDDB, and NORD DDB, whose bold, culturally resonant work continues to redefine the standard of global creative excellence.



As creativity becomes an increasingly vital business differentiator, DDB’s Cannes success proves its belief that emotional storytelling not only moves people, it moves markets. This year’s winning campaigns have not only earned accolades but delivered measurable growth for clients across categories.

