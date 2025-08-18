senckađ
Mon Ami Dog Food Uses AI to Celebrate Friendship Day

18/08/2025
Dogs send voice notes to their human 'friends' in spot from DAVID Buenos Aires

Family dog food brand, Mon Ami, embraces humour and innovation to highlight the most unconditional friendship of all.

With production and creativity by DAVID Buenos Aires, the agency created for its client Mon Ami the campaign 'Feliz día del AMI', made entirely with artificial intelligence tools to commemorate Friendship Day. The action focuses on that friend who never fails: the family’s dogs.

With a humorous tone, the campaign presents a series of spots where different dogs - portrayed with human-like attitudes - send voice messages to their human 'friends,' greeting them, making jokes, and even asking for more time together. All using the everyday, emotional language we use today to communicate with friends. The campaign’s closing line sums up its spirit: “Happy day to the only friend who will never send you a message, but who is always there.”

The observation that inspired the campaign is simple yet powerful: all friends say 'present' with a message on Friendship Day - except one. The one who doesn’t need to write to you because they are always there. The one who greets you with the same joy every single day. The idea seeks to honour that unique form of friendship our dogs give us, highlighting it through humour and tenderness.

Nicolás Vara and Ignacio Flotta, CCOs of DAVID Buenos Aires, explained, “From concept to final production, this campaign was conceived using artificial intelligence tools. We saw it as a great opportunity to explore the new languages and formats that technology allows us, without losing what matters most: telling a good story and connecting emotionally with people.”

From Mon Ami, Antonella Marini, marketing director, emphasised, “We wanted to do something different, something that would stand out on a date so full of messages. This campaign reflects how we see our dogs: not just as animals, but as true friends. And doing it with AI allowed us to play with formats that until recently were unthinkable.”

The Feliz día del AMI campaign marks an innovative step in the communication of the Argentine family dog food brand, which is committed to combining technology, creativity, and sensitivity to continue strengthening its bond with consumers.

