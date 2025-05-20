Currys Taps native@AMV to Make AI Make Sense

​Currys, the UK’s largest tech retailer, has appointed native@AMV, the new creator agency from AMV Group, to lead its next chapter in AI marketing - spanning both product campaigns and always-on creator content. The remit places native@AMV at the centre of Currys’ ambition to become the Home of AI, offering advice, access and expertise on the subject.

Appointed after a competitive pitch process, native@AMV will develop a creator-led platform to demystify AI for everyday consumers. A new creator voice will front the content, with a brief to make AI feel accessible, useful and culturally relevant. A dedicated AI-focused social channel is being launched, where fast-paced, funny and educational content will explain what emerging tech can actually do for people - in plain English.

In parallel, the agency will also create a series of humorous product-led spots under the banner 'Currys Sells What Now?'. The campaign will spotlight some of the retailer’s more unexpected or misunderstood tech with the first wave of content going live in May across Currys’ social paid advertising.

native@AMV joins Currys' broader hybrid model, which combines an in-house team with a roster of specialist agency partners including Fabric and iSite. The appointment adds new creator firepower to the line-up and strengthens an already deep and long-standing relationship with AMV - offering a fresh way into the agency’s creative thinking via a platform-first, creator-led lens.

​Dan Rubel, brand and marketing director at Currys, said, "The Native@AMV team really impressed us with their ability to think differently: combining big strategic thinking with platform-native creativity in a way that felt fresh, relevant and right for our next chapter. All combined with a fast, efficient weekly content cycle. We’ve always had a great relationship with AMV, and Native is an exciting new way to build on that."

Launched in April 2024, native@AMV is AMV’s creator-led offering, designed to build standout brand platforms through social storytelling and partnerships. It is led by Sam Regan Asante, former CEO of JOE Media and founding team member at UNILAD, alongside Matt Henry, AMV’s head of innovation. The division is part of a trio of specialist arms announced by AMV Group CEO Xavier Rees, alongside Redwood@AMV (publishing), AMV Works (B2B) and AMV Stream (entertainment).

Native@AMV head Sam Regan Asante said, “This is a chance to evolve the kind of work Currys is already known for - funny, culturally sharp, always product-first - while also helping the brand shape a credible, consistent presence in one of tech’s most important spaces.”

AMV BBDO has worked with Currys (and previously Currys PC World) for over a decade. In 2024, the agency won Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award for the campaign 'Sigh of Relief,' which is going to be launched at the end of May.

