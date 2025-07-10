Crate Digging: Beliansh Assefa, Senior Music Producer at Townhouse

Beliansh Assefa, senior music producer at Townhouse, discusses her top two finds from Concord Label Group.



​



Source + We Move by Nubya Garcia

I love Nubya Garcia. I love that she took a gorgeous project and found a way to collaborate with even more people, extending jazz into a more electronic space through remixes etc… which is jazz.

For me both of these albums live outside of the mainstream. Rather than go on an on, I like to write more simple phrases or key words to really organize my thoughts, feelings, or even when creating a brief. Let's keep this one short and sweet. Please listen and you will agree on the following three words – playful, collaborative and fresh.

Jazz thrives on collaboration, and Nubya Garcia deepens that spirit with these remixes. In ‘Stand With Each Other (Keiyaa Remix)’, the original’s meditative 80 BPM groove is elevated to a driving 120+, transforming it into something ethereal for new spaces and movements.

I believe that commercial cultural spaces (film, advertising, tv etc) need to catch up to these artists.

I am always looking for ways to bring in jazz and more black music into advertising. When brands are looking for more upbeat tracks and driving rhythms, this project could be an amazing way to (unintentionally?) bridge that gap.

​

Imidiwan: Companions by Tinariwen

This artist and album remind me of my home and culture, Tigray, Ethipia. To hear an artist so close to home is irresistible. To hear an African artists with backing from a western music company is inspirational. As mentioned above, I like to write more simple phrases or key words to really organize my thoughts, feelings, or even when creating a brief. Please listen and you will agree that the album feels nostalgic, raw and warm.

‘Intitlayaghen’ feels like home. Its melodies and melismatic vocals echo both secular and sacred music from Tigray, Ethiopia (my home). The percussion and female vocal ensemble remind me of the kebero-playing women of the Orthodox church. I especially love the ululation, a celebratory gesture I often use. Despite the language barrier, the music carries spirit, joy, and peace. It's ceremonious… and maybe even a little nostalgic.

As a storyteller from the continent of Africa, I imagine the abundance of forthcoming work++ overdue and necessary stories that will need sonic partners. Tinariwen is an incredible match. I truly believe that artists and culture workers are 5++ years ahead of commercial trends. Global South cultures are slowly being recognized for their purchasing power. As they catch up, we will be ready. In the meantime, I will be pushing every chance.









