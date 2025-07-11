“Craft, Creativity and Experimentation Will Be Valued More in the Times to Come,” Says Tip van den Bos

Tip van den Bos is the head of creative production at MassiveMusic Berlin.
A renowned musician and composer, he brings extensive experience in both studio composition and creative direction. Specialising in creating compelling music for advertising, Tip has collaborated with numerous high-profile brands, including The North Face, Google, Aldi and BMW.
His forte? The ability to craft distinctive sonic identities for global and local brands, ensuring that each project resonates deeply with its target audience.
Tip> First, I like to get inspired by the project itself from a personal standpoint.
How does the film make ME feel? What is the story that we are trying to tell and how can music support this?
I ask myself these questions before finding inspiration from all possible sources, the most obvious one is going through Spotify and trying to find musical references and viewpoints. But it can also be going to the studio straight away and exploring raw sounds and harmonies to see if it can bring something unique to the project.
After an initial exploration phase, ideas naturally start coming to my mind and take shape.
Tip> When you’re making music for advertising or film it’s always a collaboration. You’re always working with a talented group of creatives on the film side of things. I love being challenged by a director and going along with their vision. This always leads to fresh ideas that wouldn’t have come to me if it was just sitting by myself in the studio in my underpants.
One of my favourite collaborations was when I did the music for Retterspitz, which was featured on ‘Nowness’. I worked really closely with the director Björn Swoboda, who has become a dear friend through the process.
Tip> I love the interactions that we’re having with our creative team and clients. When you’re in the heat of the moment and everyone is aligned and motivated to bring the project over the line and push the creative output.
And, of course, the cheering moment when everything is approved and the last assets are sent.
Tip> As music is becoming more and more commodified and easy to produce with the help of AI and other tools, I believe that brands and the public will focus more on creating real human moments.
AI will start training on its own shitty prompts and people will start getting sick of it. Everyone already feels it when an article or email is written with ChatGPT.
We’re going through a challenging phase right now but I believe in order to stand out brands will want to capitalise more on humans creating music for humans.
Craft, creativity and experimentation will be valued more in the times to come
Tip> Lately, my biggest inspirations have been Aphex Twin and Viagra Boys (don’t let the name scare you). I love how Aphex Twin can create an idea or concept that feels technical at first but always finds a lot of heart and emotion in his composition. Elements that feel cold and one dimensional at the start actually carry a lot of emotion.
Viagra Boys are my favourite band at the moment. They are absurd, funny, emotional and serious at the same time. In my work, music is always a very serious thing and it’s inspiring to see people create music that can make you laugh and cry in the same album.
Tip> I have been really inspired by some of the recent intro themes to some of my favourite shows like ‘Severance’ and ‘Succession’, especially Nicholas Britell, who composed the ‘Succession’ theme song. I’d also say the music to the film ‘Moonlight’ continues to amaze me.
Tip> This is when I blast techno sets from early 2000s Berlin techno legends such as Ron Albrecht.
Tip> Yes, everyone is constantly fighting for minutes and seconds of your attention whether it’s advertising, music, podcasts or the latest HBO or Netflix hit. I believe everything should find its audience and I try not to let this distract me because it will drive me crazy. As a rule for my work and life, in general, I try to be as to the point as possible. I don’t try to dress up songs but focus on stripping things back to its most basic form which should come through on any type of soundsystem or speaker.
Tip> I try to always find time to listen to two to three new releases a month. But, in my weaker moments when I need music as the most healing of all comfort foods, I find myself going back to classics such as Madvillainy, In Rainbows, Is This It or any Gorillaz album. I’m currently listening a lot to Fontaines D.C. as well as Kneecap, who are inspiring me a lot with their message.
Tip> My music collection is found everywhere! Of course, I want to hate on Spotify, but it’s just so easy to listen to and check out new music on the go. I spend a lot of time listening to music on the go, in the metro to work or when I’m cycling (whilst trying not to get killed by German traffic).
I have a vinyl collection as well where I mainly listen to my dad’s old classics such as Lou Reed, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Talking Heads. Every other week, I tell myself I need to buy some new records, but I’m also a creature of habit.
Tip> Generally, I like going to museums and seeing different exhibitions. I like going on the first Sunday of the month when a lot of the museums in Berlin are free.
Tip> I travelled to Brazil last year and found it really inspiring. I joined a lot of the spontaneous pre-carnival street parties or ‘blocos’ as they call it. It really made me dive deeper into current Brazilian funk music as well as old traditional artists such as Cartola.
Tip> Of course I engage with music in a different way now that is my full-time job and no longer ‘just a passion’ or hobby.
However, in order to do my job in an authentic way, I have to connect with my 15-year-old self playing Arctic Monkeys in our garage with my brother and sister. Annoying the sh*t out of our neighbors and loving the process.
I try to always make sure I connect and get excited about anything I do music-wise but also just life in general. I feel this is why I am alive and do what I do.