Colin Jost Proves Nothing Outshines a Blue Moon in Comedic New Campaign

Blue Moon Family of Brands have announce its first-ever celebrity partnership with Colin Jost in their new 'Nothing Outshines a Blue Moon' commercials. As part of Blue Moon's 'Made Brighter' platform, Colin garnishes the campaign with his signature wit, proving that nothing outshines a Blue Moon – not even the brand's own spokesperson.

Beyond starring in the ads, Colin was also a co-creator of the campaign. Working in collaboration with his production company, No Notes, and adam&eveDDB, Colin combined his distinct comedic sensibilities with Blue Moon's long legacy of storytelling. The campaign leads with 'Orange & Son,' which brings to life, quite literally, Blue Moon’s iconic orange garnish, as Colin encounters two talking oranges.

And although Colin also stars in the second spot, 'Zoom In,' it's no question that it is ultimately the beer that steals the show.

The 'Nothing Outshines a Blue Moon' creative is an extension of Blue Moon’s 'Made Brighter' campaign, celebrating how the beer can brighten up any moment, whether that’s with its iconic orange garnish and refreshing citrus flavour, or even a talking piece of fruit.

The spots will be airing across national TV, as well as social and streaming services, in addition to high-impact social assets, featuring Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale and Blue Moon Light.

“We are beyond excited to work with Colin, his signature wit and charm pair perfectly with Blue Moon,” said Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing for Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “As co-creator of the spots, Colin helped shape the creative, infusing them with his own unique comedic take to really make Blue Moon shine one perfectly garnished pour at a time.”

"Working with Blue Moon is always the most fun; there’s a shared love of smart, surprising ideas that are made for audiences to enjoy which is what we hope this campaign does. It was an absolute delight collaborating with Colin Jost and No Notes to bring his hilarious and snap sharp sense of comedy to life in our 'Nothing outshines a Blue Moon' campaign. From talking fruit to Colin fighting the beer to be the star of his first Blue Moon commercial, we hope this will campaign will tickle the funny bone and let the brand’s personality shine through.” Chaka Sobhani, global president and chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide​



To celebrate, Colin and Blue Moon are picking up the tab at some of his favourite Staten Island bars on June 24 starting at 6 p.m. ET, because no beer outshines a Blue Moon, especially on Colin’s home turf. Plus, Colin’s popping into one of his favourite local spots to enjoy some brews and maybe even add a little garnish of humour.

To learn more, check out Blue Moon on Instagram @BlueMoonBrewCo.

