Chuck McBride’s Little League Leadership Lessons

Chuck McBride has been involved in some of advertising’s most memorable campaigns.

Prior to founding Cutwater in 2007, Chuck worked alongside Lee Clow as a creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day, ran the Nike account at Wieden+Kennedy and was a key figure in the launch of the iconic ‘Got Milk?’ campaign at Goodby Silverstein & Partners. While running Chiat\Day’s San Francisco office, it became the most awarded agency in the world.

Under his leadership, Cutwater has developed work for Ray-Ban, Levi’s, American Giant, Ariat, Jeep, Lenscrafters, and BNP Paribas. In 2011, the partners took the agency independent after launching it in partnership with Omnicom.

Chuck has been nominated five times for an Emmy, and awarded one. He’s also received awards from the Cannes International Advertising Festival, D&AD, The One Show, Clios, Communication Arts, NY Art Directors Club, The Andy’s, and The Effies.

LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

Chuck> I was just coming off doing a string of ‘Got Milk’ and Isuzu spots and wanted to have more input with clients at a management level, so Rich Silverstein gave me an opportunity to run Specialized Bikes.

They were doing a lot of print so it was busy enough where I was able to really get to know what was behind their eyes and see the business the way they did. I still consider Mike Synard, the Specialized founder, as a friend.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

Chuck> As a creative leader, I wanted to be there to put forth a point of view that will help different people work together towards something they haven't done before. To create an environment of possibility and an attitude of excellence. The journey to groundbreaking work isn't lighthearted or accommodating. So I always wanted to find a way to get everyone to commit to giving every day the best they have. And have fun while doing it.





LBB> What experience or moment gave you your biggest lesson in leadership?

Chuck> I was in an edit bay with the client and we were getting final approval on something like 12 spots. On the one I liked the most, of course, the client wanted changes. Not big ones, but enough to change the spot. So I asked them, "Who do you want to be responsible for these spots?" And, of course, he said he wanted me to be. "If I'm responsible, then you have to let me make the decisions on how they work. Otherwise, it's your responsibility." He paused for a moment and thought about it. "I guess that's why we hired you, didn't we?" "Yep, thank you."





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role?

Chuck> I never wanted to walk away from the work. And never have. I was reluctant to take any position where I couldn't be involved directly with the creatives and production department. So in a way I kind of limited myself from becoming that multinational 'ad guy' that doesn't do anything but gets credit for everything. As time marched on, I found a footing in staying close because people came to work with us because they would get that sort of attention and expertise.





LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, how much can be taught and learned?

Chuck> Everything can be learned. So leadership isn't excluded. But I have found the best ones were naturally concerned and empathic to how others are doing around them. They had a magnetism that I don't think you can teach.





LBB> What are the aspects of leadership that you find most personally challenging?

Chuck> Personnel shifts and eliminations are always the hardest. People are usually very hurt and even humiliated when it happens. It's the worst feeling. More like I let them down somehow rather than the other way around.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you've failed whilst in charge? How did you address the issue and what did you learn from it?

Chuck> Too many to count. Upholding the strength of an idea takes a team effort. And when it falls, I’m always the one who feels responsible for having let that happen. I have worked on a lot of great ideas that never made it to production. And I will always carry that weight.

Know that when you have one that goes through, it's a special moment for everyone.





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

Chuck> I don't think it has to be mutually exclusive. You have to be authentic to who you are and what you bring to the table, you have to be transparent about where you stand and how to get there. But your temperament has to always be considered and measured so you don't tear the place apart trying to get great things accomplished. Age is an asset here. Having been in many managerial moments when, with great respect and consideration, you put forth a resounding piece of advice that helps your client navigate a situation is what still makes for a good day at the office.





LBB> As you developed your leadership skills did you have a mentor? And on the flip side, do you mentor any aspiring leaders?

Chuck> Yeah, both. I am lucky to have worked for the people I have worked for, and without name dropping, they were a masterclass in leadership and creative problem solving. I could only hope the teams I work with today feel that learning is channeled into how I work with them. There isn't a day that goes by without wondering how they would have approached the problem. I think my responsibility is to pass as much of that knowledge along to the next generation. Nothing foreboding or prescribed. More the nuance of anecdotes and stories that serve as a learning purpose for the moment and situation.





LBB> In continually changing market circumstances, how do you cope with the responsibility of leading a team through difficult waters?

Chuck> Advertising has always been a little like triage. And I enjoy that energy. It is fast and you have to make accurate decisions. You want the world versus us team attitude, so no matter the difficulty, the group pushes through.





LBB> As a leader, what are some of the ways in which you’ve prioritised diversity and inclusion within your workforce?

Chuck> I have always hired diversity. It reflects who you are selling to.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business? And how have you managed to keep it alive with increases in remote and hybrid working patterns?

Chuck> Company culture is so important because as stated before, to get through the rough patches you need a culture based on resilience and agility.





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

Chuck> Having kids and coaching Little League Baseball. The interview process for hiring is a really important process to stay in touch with. Your people become who you are. Hire accordingly.

