Chesapeake Bank Marks 125 Years with Duck Boats, Crab Cakes, and Virginia Charm

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Chesapeake Bank and its creative AOR, Familiar Creatures, have doubled down on what made their debut campaign a standout last year: putting real people, real quirks, and real Virginia pride at the centre of their brand.

'125 Years of The Chesapeake Way' is the latest evolution of the brand platform launched in 2024 — one that introduced an Office-esque tone of voice and was shot with an old-school sensibility. This time, the teams took things a step further—filming a hero spot on a duck boat cruising through small towns along the bay, all the while spotlighting the actual employees who’ve kept Chesapeake Bank going for more than a century.

The campaign pairs charming visual storytelling with humour and heart. While most banks rely on sterile service lists or generic stock-style montages, Chesapeake Bank’s approach is unapologetically personal. From social carousels highlighting desk décor and crochet hobbies to cheeky radio spots and banners about crab cakes and bots, the work pays tribute to the bank’s deep-rooted local identity and the community that shaped it.

The campaign’s centrepiece is a 1:45 minute short film that takes viewers on a duck boat tour—not of some flashy cityscape, but of Chesapeake Bank’s actual footprint across small-town Virginia. The long-form film was actually shot to serve two purposes —to be cut down into traditional :30 and :15 versions that air on TV/digital … and to be used as an IRL onboarding film for the bank’s new employees.