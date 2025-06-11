Chemistry Strengthens Leadership to Fuel Strategic Growth

Left to right: Taylor Guglielmo, president and Milla Stolte chief strategy officer

Independent full-service advertising agency Chemistry has made two major leadership moves, marking a pivotal moment in the agency’s growth trajectory. Taylor Guglielmo, a longtime leader and culture builder at Chemistry, has been elevated to president, while veteran, culture-focused strategist Milla Stolte will come on board as the agency’s new chief strategy officer. The dual announcement signals Chemistry’s commitment to growth without losing the heart of what’s made it one of the most creatively recognised, values-driven independents in the industry.

Known for her clarity, empathy, and ability to connect the dots across departments, Taylor Guglielmo takes on the role of president after serving as Chemistry’s chief growth officer. Under her leadership the agency has brought on a number of clients including Netflix, Five Guys, IHG, Kidde, NBA and GameTime.

“Taylor's earned this title through and through, president is just the well-deserved next step” said Tim Smith, partner at Chemistry. “Since joining Chemistry she’s pushed our thinking, accelerated our momentum, and been instrumental in shaping our culture. And she has done it with a leadership style grounded in trust. For Chemistry this is about more than a promotion, it’s about our next phase and we are excited about it.”

Stepping into the newly expanded chief strategy officer role is Milla Stolte. Milla will lead strategy across all of Chemistry’s divisions, uniting the agency’s full capabilities under a single strategic vision. She will be responsible for integrating brand, communications, digital, cultural, and activation strategy across the agency’s award-winning creative department and full-service production arm, Test Tube Productions; digital solutions arm, REACT; minority-led and certified Hispanic arm, Chemistry Cultura; and the firm’s lauded media division.

“Taking on the president role at Chemistry is a huge honour, and getting to do it alongside someone like Milla makes it even more exciting,” said Taylor Guglielmo, president of Chemistry. “Milla’s brain is a creative weapon. She’s bold, curious, empathetic, and navigates noise with a strategic clarity that truly influences culture. Our culture is built around one goal; Do the best work of our lives while living our best lives. I couldn’t ask for a better partner to do that with.”

With two decades of experience leading brand, digital, and integrated strategy across top agencies and global brands, Milla Stolte brings a well of expertise and a track record of building high-performing teams to Chemistry. She most recently served as EVP, head of strategy at Tombras, where she helped grow the agency to its recent accolade of Ad Age’s 2025 Agency of the Year. Her career includes strategy leadership roles at Swift, The Martin Agency, Arnold Worldwide, Tribal - DDB, and Modernista!, with standout work for brands like Frito Lay, Google, JP Morgan Chase, OREO, Activision, and more. She takes over the role from Taylor Grimes, who is now VP, global marketing communications and strategy at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“When I met the Chemistry team, I immediately saw a healthy, collaborative culture and a team that truly respects each other. The agency is at such a great size and inflection point for growth, with so much diversity and expertise across disciplines. It felt like the perfect environment to make a real impact,” said Milla.

