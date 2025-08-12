senckađ
Checkers & Rally’s Serves up Full-Circle Moment, Reuniting with GloRilla

12/08/2025
Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla reconnects with her roots in Partners + Napier's campaign that highlights her journey from Checkers & Rally’s drive-thru employee to music star

Checkers & Rally’s has featured Grammy-nominated CMG superstar — and former Checkers employee — GloRilla in its latest 'This Eats Different' campaign, created by Partners + Napier. The new work marks a full-circle moment for the artist, drawing on her real-life drive-thru beginnings to launch a limited-time $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal featuring her own signature burger.

This latest chapter of 'This Eats Different' channels the hustle, individuality, and unapologetic boldness GloRilla is known for — qualities that reflect the spirit of the Checkers & Rally’s brand. The campaign introduces Glo’s BBQ Jacked Burger, a sweet-and-spicy new sandwich featured in the $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal lineup, available for a limited time.

“GloRilla is someone our audience sees themselves in,” said Scott Johnson, chief marketing officer at Checkers & Rally’s. “She’s ambitious, original, and hungry for more, which makes this collab the ultimate mix of vibe and value.”

The campaign will run across TV, CTV, YouTube, Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, and digital media (PMax), delivering bold flavour and real value to fast food fans who crave over-the-top experiences.

“Celebrity partnerships work best when they’re rooted in something real, and GloRilla’s story is as real as it gets,” said Rob Kottkamp, chief creative officer at Partners + Napier. “She’s not just lending her name; she’s coming back home to a brand that’s part of her history, and bringing her voice and energy to help amplify the swagger it’s always had.”

