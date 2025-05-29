Catch Cricket Season’s Grand Finale at SOCIAL, Your Doosra Stadium

The biggest matches of the cricket season are here and SOCIAL is where the nation comes to rally. As the tension builds and teams fight for glory, every SOCIAL outlet is being transformed into the ultimate Doosra Stadium for India. Think giant screens, stadium-style cheer, game-time specials, and a community that celebrates every boundary like it’s the winning shot.

This isn’t just match viewing, it’s a full-blown fan experience. 1+1 on select drinks, Beer Bucket offers to keep the celebrations flowing, and sharing platters and pitchers designed for your full squad. Whether you're riding the highs, biting your nails through the lows, or just here for the madness, SOCIAL is serving it loud, local, and legendary, just how cricket seasons should be.

SOCIAL’s #DoosraStadium experience is live across outlets in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. Fans can pick a side, round up their crew, and dive into the cricket season’s biggest moments with SOCIAL.

