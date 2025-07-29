senckađ
Cardi B Commands the Chaos in Official Album Trailer

29/07/2025
Abandon Editorial's Val Thrasher cuts official album trailer for 'AM I THE DRAMA?' featuring Cardi B and a swarm of crows

Abandon Editorial’s Val Thrasher brings her editing flair to Cardi B’s latest visual project, the suspense-filled official trailer for her highly anticipated album 'AM I THE DRAMA?', out September 19th. Directed by long time Cardi B collaborator Jora Frantzis, the trailer follows Cardi as she stares at her reflection while a group of crows begin to swarm her house. The tension builds as the birds break in, shatter windows and chase her through the space. In a final twist, Cardi re-emerges transformed: seductive, powerful, dressed in red and in complete command of the chaos.

“Jora and the entire team were a pleasure to work with,” notes editor Val Thrasher. “She really wanted it to feel like a film, and because she has history with Cardi, there was already a strong sense of trust. The video is part of a larger visual world for the album, carrying through to the cover art and merch. I felt lucky to be involved.”

“Val brought absolute precision and style to the edit of 'Am I the Drama?',” says Artifact EP Jamee Ranta. “Her ability to build tension was masterful. Val’s editorial instincts elevated every frame. She shaped the rhythm, suspense, and drama in a way that was both timelessly cinematic and fiercely modern.”

Credits
v2.25.1