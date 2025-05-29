Café de Coral Celebrates Generations of Togetherness in ‘Timeless Taste of Hong Kong’

​Café de Coral, the leading Chinese fast food chain with over 160 restaurants across Hong Kong, has launched a heartfelt campaign in collaboration with dentsu Hong Kong, focusing on the theme of family togetherness. The campaign titled 'Timeless Taste of Hong Kong' emphasises the brand’s commitment to being a comforting presence in the lives of Hong Kong residents, especially during challenging times.

The campaign features a cinematic commercial titled 'No Matter How the World Changes, I Want to Stay by Your Side', which centres around the bond between a father and son as they navigate life’s ups and downs together. This narrative reflects the resilience of the people of Hong Kong, emphasising shared experiences and perseverance during tough times. The message 'Take a good rest, eat well, it will get better' resonates deeply, capturing the spirit of being a Hongkonger and the devoted presence that Café de Coral has provided throughout the years.

At the heart of this campaign is the beloved Baked Pork Chop Rice, a dish that embodies warmth and comfort. For generations, it has served as a staple for families, bringing them together over shared meals. Since Café de Coral's establishment in 1968, this dish has remained a symbol of togetherness, evoking cherished memories and nurturing connections among loved ones.

“This dish transcends mere sustenance — it is a memory, a cherished tradition, and a hallmark of our local culture,” said Piony Leung, CEO, Café de Coral. “For over five decades, our Baked Pork Chop Rice has woven itself into the fabric of Hong Kong’s narrative. It is profoundly moving to witness how it continues to bring comfort and joy to every generation.”

Jeffry Gamble, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative Hong Kong, added: “We wanted to honour the legacy of Café de Coral in a way that felt both nostalgic and fresh. The execution is deeply rooted in local culture — from the storytelling to the visual language. We reimagined classic Hong Kong cinematic styles to tell a story that’s not just about food, but about resilience, love and the emotional threads that tie generations together.”

The campaign is now live across a diverse array of multimedia platforms, including television broadcasting, digital channels, outdoor advertising and social platforms, inviting everyone to rediscover the taste that has defined generations.

